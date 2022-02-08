Wizards assistant coach climbs behind bench to confront fan

It has gotten worse for the Wizards. But it looked pretty darned bad when they were finishing a 21-point loss to the Heat yesterday.

As Washington neared the end of its eighth loss in nine games and sixth straight home loss, Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste hopped behind the bench to confront a fan.

NBC Sports Washington:

The incident with a fan and the Wizards bench in which Harrell had to intervene: pic.twitter.com/IiNXUp7Z8x — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) February 8, 2022

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“To my understanding, a fan or several fans said something that was out of line. Obviously, we have to take the high road and just can’t indulge in that. I think it was a situation where something was said that was a bit over the line and I think it got the best of one of our coaches. Either way, you have to take the high road.”

What everyone wants to know but probably never will: What did the fan say?

That’s nearly essential information in deciding whether Batiste’s fulmination was at least somewhat justified or the immature handling of frustration that comes with a losing skid.

Of course, the NBA is unlikely to excuse Batiste no matter what the fan said. The league sets a pretty hard line on players and coaches getting into it with fans in the stands.