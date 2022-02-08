Trae Young, Zach LaVine headline NBA All-Star 3-point Contest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a sign of the times that the NBA All-Star 3-point Contest — one of the highlights of All-Star Saturday night — now has Karl-Anthony Towns in it, and the Timberwolves center has a legit chance to win it.

It will not be easy, there is a stacked field in the contest this year. The 3-point contest shooters are (with their 3-points shooting percentage for this season):

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies, 41.4%

Luke Kennard, Clippers, 42.8%

Zach LaVine, Bulls, 40.1%

CJ McCollum, Pelicans, 38.4%

Patty Mills, Nets, 42.5%

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves, 40.6%

Fred VanVleet, Raptors, 39.6%

Trae Young, Hawks, 37.2%

Watch out for good rhythm catch-and-shoot guys, such as Kennard and Mills.

The contest has five racks of five basketballs spaced around the arc, with one multicolored “money” ball (worth two points) in four racks, and one special rack with all money balls. Plus, there are two “Dew Zone” 3-point shots six feet beyond the arc.

We will have a new champion; none of these competitors has won the event (Stephen Curry won it last year).