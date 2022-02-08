Jalen Green, Obi Toppin headline NBA All-Star Dunk Contest participants

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The always hit-and-miss NBA All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest has the potential to be spectacular this year.

This year, the Rockets’ Jalen Green, Knciks’ Obi Toppin, Magic’s Cole Anthony, and Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson make up the foursome. The Dunk Contest will be part of All-Star Saturday night of Feb. 19, broadcast on TNT, and you know everybody is going to win, win, win because DJ Khaled is performing that night (sorry, I was required by law to use that line).

Just watch the highlights, these four can rattle the rim and have fans leaping out of their seats.

Rockets’ rookie Green has to be the favorite with his athleticism and history of monster dunks.

Obi Toppin returns to the Dunk Contest, where he advanced to the final round last year by dunking over his father (Obadiah Toppin, a streetball legend nicknamed “Dunker’s Delight”) and Knicks teammate Julius Randle.

Orlando’s Anthony has flown under the radar of many fans despite being a Most Improved Player candidate, but he has shown to be a guy who could win a dunk contest thanks to his explosive athleticism.

Golden State’s Toscano-Anderson wanted this, and while he’s not the guy everyone tunes in to see on the Warriors, some of his dunks make him the guy you remember.

There is potential with this group, hopefully this is an up year for the Dunk Contest.