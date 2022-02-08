Antetokounmpo brothers compete together in revamped NBA All-Star Skills challenge

The Antetokounmpo brothers are tight. Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers were their own little social clique inside the bubble.

Now they are competing together. Giannis and bothers Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) and Alex Antetokounmpo (Raptors 905 G-League team) will form one of the three teams in the newly revamped NBA Saturday Night All-Stars Skills event.

In addition to the Antetokounmpo brothers team, the other teams are:

The Cavaliers: Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley

The Rooks: Scottie Barnes (Raptors), Cade Cunningham (Pistons) and Josh Giddey (Thunder)

In the new format, all three teams will compete in the first three challenges, and the two teams with the most “challenge points” will advance to the final Challenge. Those challenges are:



1) Team Shooting. One player will shoot at a time (all three will as part of the round) with the other two teammates rebounding. Each player has 30 seconds to shoot from five different spots on the court, ranging from 10 feet to 30 feet. Shots made from each shooting location will have different values (one to five points). All the points for each player will be added together for a team score.

2) Team Passing. All the teammates will participate together. Each team will have :30 seconds to complete passes into three moving targets, which vary in size and distance from the players. Each pass will earn points, depending upon the difficulty (two to six points). The most total points wins.

3) Team Relay. Each player must complete the course, which has five skills: 1) throw an outlet pass into a moving target from the baseline; 2) dribble down the court through three moving pylons; 3) make a short shot in the lane; 4) make a three-pointer from the corner against an automated defender; 5) dribble to the opposite goal and make a basket (such as a dunk or layup). This is a timed event, the fastest time wins.

The final round is a half-court shot contest. All the players on the team shoot, attempting to make a half-court shot. Whoever can do it the fastest wins the Skills Challenge.

The new format should be a good change for an event that had grown a little stale in recent years.

And nothing with the Antetokounmpo brothers in it is stale.