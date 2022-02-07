Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Knicks forward Julius Randle told New York fans to shut the f*** up with a thumbs down.

With the Knicks playing in Los Angeles, Randle found a different friendly fire foe.

In New York’s loss to the Lakers on Saturday, Randle pushed away the computer of Knicks “Director, Video/Analytics/Player Development Assistant” Scott King on the sideline. Randle and King jawed back and forth, and Randle got in King’s face:

Wow Randle pic.twitter.com/Dtfn1dvnpt — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 7, 2022

When Randle apologized for telling New York fans to shut the f*** up with a thumbs down, he cited his passion. This incident could also fit Randle being overly passionate in the heat of competition.

But it serves as yet another visualization of Randle’s incredibly frustrating season (frustration seemingly exacerbated by trade rumors).

Not that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is dwelling on it.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Thibodeau said the computer altercation between assistant Scott King and Julius Randle on bench was “resolved.” “Computers are part of the NBA. It’s heat of the moment.” — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) February 7, 2022

“Computers are part of the NBA” is an all-time quote.