The Ja Morant show came to Orlando on Saturday night and he did not disappoint.

You want a highlight dunk? Done. Morant put Robin Lopez in the poster for fun.

YOU KNOW 12 OUT HERE. WATCH YOUR HEAD. pic.twitter.com/IAQdCEN71u — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) February 5, 2022

Morant went on to score 33 in the game plus have a few highlight passes.

The Grizzlies are more than just Morant, they are a deep team that cruised to a 135-115 win over the Magic. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21.