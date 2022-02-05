Sashi Brown leaves Washington Wizards for Baltimore Ravens

By Feb 5, 2022, 3:00 PM EST
Former Washington Wizards executive Sashi Brown
Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said his team would never tank.

Wizards executive Sashi Brown was just accused of receiving bonus money for the Cleveland Browns tanking while he was their general manager.

Now, Brown is returning to the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens named Brown their team president.

Tommy Sheppard was already running Washington’s basketball operations when Brown arrived in 2019 and will continue to do so.

Given his football background, Brown was an intriguingly unconventional hire by a franchise that loves to embellish how cutting edge it is.

With Brown, the Wizards went 25-47 and 34-38 (though made the playoffs) and are 24-27 this season.

