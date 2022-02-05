Anthony Edwards goes No. 1 over LaMelo Ball in Rising Stars draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Remember when the NBA didn’t televise the All-Star draft, defeating the best purpose of an All-Star draft?

The league committed a similar own goal with the new Rising Stars draft.

Even with the star power of NBA legends Isiah Thomas, Rick Barry, Gary Payton and James Worthy selecting from the 28-player pool, the Rising Stars draft wasn’t televised. Initially, the league announced only the four rosters in alphabetical order.

But, unlike that first All-Star draft, at least the NBA eventually revealed the full draft results. Here are all 28 picks with where each player was selected in our Rising Stars mock draft in brackets:

Round 1

1 [2]. Isiah Thomas: Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves)

2 [4]. Ricky Barry: Evan Mobley (Cavaliers)

3 [1]. Gary Payton: LaMelo Ball (Hornets)

4. [12] James Worthy: Cole Anthony (Magic)

Round 2

5 [10]. James Worthy: Josh Giddey (Thunder)

6 [7]. Gary Payton: Scottie Barnes (Raptors)

7 [6]. Ricky Barry: Cade Cunningham (Pistons)

8 [14]. Isiah Thomas: Saddiq Bey (Pistons)

Round 3

9 [3]. Isiah Thomas: Desmond Bane (Grizzlies)

10 [8]. Ricky Barry: Franz Wagner (Magic)

11 [19]. Gary Payton: Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves)

12 [15]. James Worthy: Jalen Green (Rockets)

Round 4

13 [16]. James Worthy: Herbert Jones (Pelicans)

14 [21]. Gary Payton: Ayo Dosunmu (Bulls)

15 [11]. Ricky Barry: Jae'Sean Tate (Rockets)

16. [23] Isiah Thomas: Isaiah Stewart (Pistons)

Round 5

17 [5]. Isiah Thomas: Tyrese Haliburton (Kings)

18 [17]. Ricky Barry: Isaac Okoro (Cleveland Cavaliers)

19 [13]. Gary Payton: Chris Duarte (Pacers)

20 [20]. James Worthy: Jalen Suggs (Magic)

Round 6

21 [9]. James Worthy: Tyrese Maxey (76ers)

22 [22]. Gary Payton: Davion Mitchell (Kings)

23 [18]. Ricky Barry: Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

24 [24]. Isiah Thomas: Precious Achiuwa (Raptors)

Round 7

25 [25]. Isiah Thomas: Jaden Hardy (Ignite)

26 [27]. Ricky Barry: Dyson Daniels (Ignite)

27 [26]. Gary Payton: Scoot Henderson (Ignite)

28 [28]. James Worthy: MarJon Beauchamp (Ignite)

Thoughts and observations: