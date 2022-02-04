NBA Rising Stars draft is official, here are the teams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We did our own Rising Stars mock draft here at NBC Sports, but the real “pressure” fell to the four 75th Anniversary Team honorary coaches (Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy and Gary Payton).

They had to carry the pressure of picking the teams for the All-Star Friday night Rising Stars Challenge. (Let’s be honest, there’s not much pressure for the Friday night game, but competitors still like to win.)

Those four legends drafted from a pool of 12 rookies, 12 sophomores, and for the first time, four members of the G-League Ignite (the NBA’s team for players who decide to go another route than college). Here are how the teams shook out:

Team Worthy

Cole Anthony

MarJon Beauchamp

Josh Giddey

Jalen Green

Herbert Jones

Tyrese Maxey

Jalen Suggs

Team Payton

LaMelo Ball

Scottie Barnes

Ayo Dosunmu

Chris Duarte

Scoot Henderson

Jaden McDaniels

Davion Mitchell

Team Isiah

Precious Achiuwa

Desmond Bane

Saddiq Bey

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Jaden Hardy

Isaiah Stewart

Team Barry

Cade Cunningham

Dyson Daniels

Evan Mobley

Isaac Okoro

Alperen Sengun

Jae'Sean Tate

Franz Wagner

Good luck handicapping an exhibition game played by guys mostly under age 21, but I like all the ball handling and shot creation on Team Worthy. In what should be an up-tempo exhibition light on defense, all those guys that can get to the rim will be tough to stop.

In the new format, these four teams enter a tournament, with two semi-final games played to a score of 50 (an Elam ending, played to that score and not timed). The winners of those two games will play a championship game to a score of 25.

There may not be a lot of pressure, but this should be entertaining and a good change of pace from the old rookies vs. sophomores or USA vs. the world formats.