NBA Rising Stars draft is official, here are the teams

We did our own Rising Stars mock draft here at NBC Sports, but the real “pressure” fell to the four 75th Anniversary Team honorary coaches (Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy and Gary Payton).
They had to carry the pressure of picking the teams for the All-Star Friday night Rising Stars Challenge. (Let’s be honest, there’s not much pressure for the Friday night game, but competitors still like to win.)
Those four legends drafted from a pool of 12 rookies, 12 sophomores, and for the first time, four members of the G-League Ignite (the NBA’s team for players who decide to go another route than college). Here are how the teams shook out:
Team Worthy
Cole Anthony
MarJon Beauchamp
Josh Giddey
Jalen Green
Herbert Jones
Tyrese Maxey
Jalen Suggs
Team Payton
LaMelo Ball
Scottie Barnes
Ayo Dosunmu
Chris Duarte
Scoot Henderson
Jaden McDaniels
Davion Mitchell
Team Isiah
Precious Achiuwa
Desmond Bane
Saddiq Bey
Anthony Edwards
Tyrese Haliburton
Jaden Hardy
Isaiah Stewart
Team Barry
Cade Cunningham
Dyson Daniels
Evan Mobley
Isaac Okoro
Alperen Sengun
Jae'Sean Tate
Franz Wagner
Good luck handicapping an exhibition game played by guys mostly under age 21, but I like all the ball handling and shot creation on Team Worthy. In what should be an up-tempo exhibition light on defense, all those guys that can get to the rim will be tough to stop.
In the new format, these four teams enter a tournament, with two semi-final games played to a score of 50 (an Elam ending, played to that score and not timed). The winners of those two games will play a championship game to a score of 25.
There may not be a lot of pressure, but this should be entertaining and a good change of pace from the old rookies vs. sophomores or USA vs. the world formats.