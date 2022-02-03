Shaq: Ben Simmons DMed me mad about me calling him a soft crybaby

76ers guard Ben Simmons says he’s not playing due to mental-health issues.
Shaquille O’Neal called Simmons a “crybaby” and “soft” and said he didn’t respect Simmons.
According to Shaq, Simmons – who has not spoken publicly during this ordeal – then messaged him upset. Though he initially refused to reveal what Simmons said, Shaq eventually agreed with a characterization of Simmons’ DMs: “It’s not my fault and you don’t know what you’re talking about.”
TNT:
"He acting like a baby.”@Shaq went IN on Ben Simmons and says the Sixers star DM'd him mad for comments Shaq recently made on @NBAonTNT
More on #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/v263O0hCCc pic.twitter.com/LGl9dtOYHJ
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 3, 2022
Sports are supposed to test mental toughness. But there can be a fine line between facing psychological challenges within competition and legitimate mental-health issues.
Whatever nuanced discussion there is to be had here, Shaq bulldozes past it with his old-school mentality and eagerness to make content out of criticizing Simmons.
Beyond a feud specifically with Shaq, it’s hard to believe Simmons watching and responding to public criticism helps him in any way. It doesn’t pacify the people like Shaq who believe he’s a wimp. And is it good for Simmons’ mental health?