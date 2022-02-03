Shaq: Ben Simmons DMed me mad about me calling him a soft crybaby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

76ers guard Ben Simmons says he’s not playing due to mental-health issues.

Shaquille O’Neal called Simmons a “crybaby” and “soft” and said he didn’t respect Simmons.

According to Shaq, Simmons – who has not spoken publicly during this ordeal – then messaged him upset. Though he initially refused to reveal what Simmons said, Shaq eventually agreed with a characterization of Simmons’ DMs: “It’s not my fault and you don’t know what you’re talking about.”

TNT:

"He acting like a baby.”@Shaq went IN on Ben Simmons and says the Sixers star DM'd him mad for comments Shaq recently made on @NBAonTNT More on #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/v263O0hCCc pic.twitter.com/LGl9dtOYHJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 3, 2022

Sports are supposed to test mental toughness. But there can be a fine line between facing psychological challenges within competition and legitimate mental-health issues.

Whatever nuanced discussion there is to be had here, Shaq bulldozes past it with his old-school mentality and eagerness to make content out of criticizing Simmons.

Beyond a feud specifically with Shaq, it’s hard to believe Simmons watching and responding to public criticism helps him in any way. It doesn’t pacify the people like Shaq who believe he’s a wimp. And is it good for Simmons’ mental health?