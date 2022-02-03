Report: Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris could need second surgery on ankle

By Feb 3, 2022, 10:59 PM EST
Nets guard Joe Harris
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
0 Comments

When Joe Harris underwent surgery for a loose body in his ankle in late November, he was expected to be out 4-8 weeks. Then came the news he was having “little setbacks” that could delay his return.

Harris may need a second ankle surgery, his agent told Ian Begley of SNY.TV. A decision on that surgery will come in the next couple of weeks.

The Nets miss Harris, who was shooting 46.6% of the 6.5 3-pointers a game to open the season. He provides obvious floor spacing, but he also can put the ball on the floor, plays solid team defense, and is the kind of quality role player the Nets need around their stars.

Nothing much is going right for the Nets right now. Brooklyn has lost six in a row with Kevin Durant out due to a sprained knee, Kyrie Irving is a part-time player in road games only, and James Harden has not been his same explosive self. More than all that, the Nets don’t have an identity as a team right now. They have fallen to sixth in a crowded East.

There is still the belief in Brooklyn that if they can just get healthy, the team’s talent makes them title contenders. A second surgery that sidelines Harris would dent that dream.

Check out more on the Nets

2021 70th NBA All-Star Game
Chris Paul, James Harden headline All-Star Game reserves
Charlotte Hornets v Phoenix Suns
Three Things to Know: Picking the 2022 All-Star Game reserves (and snubs)
Boston Celtics coach Bill Fitch, Larry Bird and Kevin McHale
Legendary coach Bill Fitch dies at 89