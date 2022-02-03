Report: Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris could need second surgery on ankle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Joe Harris underwent surgery for a loose body in his ankle in late November, he was expected to be out 4-8 weeks. Then came the news he was having “little setbacks” that could delay his return.

Harris may need a second ankle surgery, his agent told Ian Begley of SNY.TV. A decision on that surgery will come in the next couple of weeks.

Nets’ Joe Harris may undergo a 2nd procedure on his left ankle that would “fix the ankle once and for good,” Priority Sports’ Mark Bartelstein, Harris’ agent, says. Bartelstein says it’s unclear at this point if 2nd procedure is necessary. Decision will be made in next week or 2. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 4, 2022

The Nets miss Harris, who was shooting 46.6% of the 6.5 3-pointers a game to open the season. He provides obvious floor spacing, but he also can put the ball on the floor, plays solid team defense, and is the kind of quality role player the Nets need around their stars.

Nothing much is going right for the Nets right now. Brooklyn has lost six in a row with Kevin Durant out due to a sprained knee, Kyrie Irving is a part-time player in road games only, and James Harden has not been his same explosive self. More than all that, the Nets don’t have an identity as a team right now. They have fallen to sixth in a crowded East.

There is still the belief in Brooklyn that if they can just get healthy, the team’s talent makes them title contenders. A second surgery that sidelines Harris would dent that dream.