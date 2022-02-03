Report: Jazz eyeing Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes at trade deadline

By Feb 3, 2022, 9:07 PM EST
Utah has looked around the West, looked at its roster — now without Joe Ingles for the season — and correctly surmised they need some help. A forward who can stretch the floor from 3 and play some good perimeter defense would be ideal.

Enter Jerami Grant and Harrison Barnes, reports Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer.

On the court, both of those players would be a good fit.

Grant would be ideal in a lot of ways the rest of this season. He is a strong defender on the perimeter who can also get buckets, 20 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game shooting 33.8% from 3.

He’s also the least likely player to come to the Jazz. First, the Pistons are asking for two quality first-round picks or one pick and a good young player (the Jazz don’t really have that guy on the roster), which is a steep price for Utah (Ingles likely would be in the trade as well for salary reasons). Second, Grant wants a max extension — four years, $112 million — after this season. Finally, Grant wants to play for a team where he would be a primary offensive option, which is not the case for Utah with Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley as the primary ball handlers.

Barnes is a little more realistic and has been linked to the Jazz in reports for a while. He is having a career season scoring 16.5 points per game, shooting 40.8% from 3, plus he is grabbing 6.1 boards a game. He’s not the defender Grant is, but he would give coach Quin Snyder options. Are Ingles’ contract and a first-round pick enough to get a deal done? Maybe not, the Pelicans — dangling Josh Hart as part of the package — and other teams are interested as well.

Barnes might be the best the Jazz can do, but they are going to have to find a way to sweeten their offer to get a deal done.

