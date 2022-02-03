Players most likely to get dealt before NBA trade deadline

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Simmons has loomed over the NBA trade market for months. Jerami Grant, Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner, John Collins are drawing plenty of attention now. There’s even speculation about Bradley Beal getting dealt.

But which NBA players are actually most likely to get traded before the trade deadline (Thursday, Feb. 10)?

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and “Built to Lose: How the NBA’s Tanking Era Changed the League Forever” author Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report give their top-10 lists: