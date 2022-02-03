NBA unveils new Kobe Bryant Trophy for All-Star MVP

By Feb 3, 2022, 3:03 PM EST
Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakes meets with the media with his game All-Star MVP Trophy by his side
David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images
The NBA struck a perfect note by naming its All-Star MVP award after Kobe Bryant.

To go one step further, the league has redesigned the All-Star MVP trophy to be more lavish.

You can see the previous All-Star MVP trophy with Bryant above. The new Kobe Bryant trophy:

The symbolism behind the trophy, via the NBA:

    • Base Dimension: The eight-sided base represents the eight decades of NBA All-Star Games and is a nod to Bryant’s No. 8 jersey number.  The 18 stars around the trophy represent his 18 All-Star selections.  The base height of 2 inches is a nod to Bryant’s 2002 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.
    • Level 1: The 24 stars represent each All-Star in the game and Bryant’s No. 24 jersey number. The 7-inch height is a nod to Bryant’s 2007 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.
    • Level 2: The 10 stars represent the All-Star Game starters and Bryant’s USA Basketball No. 10 jersey.  The 9-inch height is a nod to Bryant’s 2009 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.
    • Level 3: The five stars represent the unity of an NBA team and Bryant’s five NBA championships.  The 11-inch height is a nod to his 2011 Kia NBA All-Star MVP.
    • Level 4: A single star represents the star of stars and Bryant winning The Maurice Podoloff Trophy for the 2007-08 Kia NBA MVP.  The 2-inch height of the final star represents Bryant’s two Bill Russell Trophies as the NBA Finals MVP (2009-2010).

The NBA also revealed new trophies for winners of the dunk contest, 3-point contest and skills challenge on All-Star Saturday Night and Rising Stars MVP the day before:

