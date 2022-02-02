Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. has foot surgery, likely done for season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. had surgery for the broken bone in his left foot on Tuesday, a week after sustaining the injury.

The Mavericks said Hardaway would be able to begin rehabilitation immediately, but that there was no timetable for his return to the lineup. Recovery from this injury traditionally is close to three months, meaning Hardaway will not return this season.

The nature and location of the break in fifth metatarsal fractures is key to recovery. According to my NBA injury database, the average time lost for in-season fifth metatarsal fractures is about 42 games (roughly 10 to 11 weeks). — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) January 26, 2022

Hardaway broke his fifth metatarsal bone in a game Jan. 25 at Golden State. That is the long bone on the outside of the foot that connects to the little toe.

The 29-year-old guard was helped off the court with 7:16 left in the second quarter during that loss to the Warriors. He went down awkwardly on a drive and grabbed at his foot, but was able to get up and shoot his free throws before leaving the game.

Hardaway is in the first year of a four-year, $75 million contract with the Mavericks. He has averaged 14.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing about 30 minutes a game. He has started 20 of his 42 games.