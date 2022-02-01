With “big three” all out, Poole rallies Warriors for comeback against Spurs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Poole had 31 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining, and the short-handed Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-120 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.

Golden State rallied from a 17-point deficit despite being without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on the second night of a back-to-back.

Damion Lee had 21 points for the Warriors and Damion Lee added 20.

Dejounte Murray led San Antonio with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Murray had a pair of baskets in the final minute, including a 15-footer that gave the Spurs a 120-119 lead with 40 seconds remaining.

Poole put Golden State back ahead from the left corner after several players dove on the floor for a loose ball in a wild scramble following a Warriors miss.

San Antonio led by as many as 17 points in the second half, but Golden State’s depleted roster fought back. Lee’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes to go gave the Warriors a 117-1114 lead, their first since the game’s opening minute. Lee’s previous 3-pointer cut the Spurs’ lead to 114-112.

Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga’s had a 3-pointer and a breakaway windmill dunk in a 26-10 run to take the lead. Kuminga finished with 19 points.

Golden State was also without Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica.

The Warriors lost Gary Payton to a leg injury in the fourth quarter and the Spurs lost centers Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale after both were hit in the head in the first half.