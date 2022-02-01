Report: Rockets’ Jalen Green, Knicks’ Obi Toppin, Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson in dunk contest

Magic guard Cole Anthony is in the dunk contest.

Joining him, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

This field isn’t nearly as undistinguished as last year’s. Anthony and Green are bona fide starters. Toppin and Toscano-Anderson are firmly in their team’s rotations. But nobody even nearing star status is participating.

It could still be a good dunk contest, though.

The No. 2 pick in last year’s draft, Green has electric athleticism. Toppin got dunk-contest experience last year and has maintained his high-flying showmanship into this regular season. Plenty of New York fans are eager to see more of Toppin.

Not the biggest draws, Anthony and Toscano-Anderson can compete, too.

Though more name recognition offers a higher ceiling, this dunk contest – like all dunk contests – will be defined by the creativity and execution of the dunkers. This is an opportunity for someone to use the All-Star stage to make a bigger name for himself.

