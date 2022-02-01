LaMelo Ball, Evan Mobley highlight players in All-Star Friday Rising Stars game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball and current frontrunner for this season Evan Mobley will be there, as will be four players from the G-League Ignite.

The NBA announced the 12 rookies, 12 sophomores and four Ignite players who will be in Cleveland in a few weeks to play in the revamped NBA Rising Stars Challenge, the Friday night of All-Star Weekend (Feb. 18).

The 12 sophomores are:

Precious Achiuwa

Saddiq Bey

Jaden McDaniels

Isaac Okoro

Isaiah Stewart

Jae'Sean Tate

Cole Anthony

Desmond Bane

LaMelo Ball

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Maxey

The 12 rookies are:

Franz Wagner

Scottie Barnes

Evan Mobley

Alperen Sengun

Herbert Jones

Davion Mitchell

Cade Cunningham

Chris Duarte

Josh Giddey

Ayo Dosunmu

Jalen Green

Jalen Suggs

They will be joined by Marjon Beauchamp, Dyson Daniels, Jaden Hardy and Scoot Henderson of the Ignite.

If you’re looking for snubs, the Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley is at the top of the list, with Deni Avdija and Devin Vassell also able to make a case. The players were selected by a vote of NBA assistant coaches.

The honorary coaches from the 75th Anniversary team are Rick Barry, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy and Gary Payton. The four teams will be Team Barry, Team Thomas, Team Worthy, and Team Payton.

Assistant coaches from the Phoenix Suns and whichever coaching staff represents the East — that has yet to be settled, it’s whoever is in first place after Sunday, Feb. 6 — also will coach the teams.

The new Rising Stars format starts with a draft: The coaches will draft the players into teams of 7 (with one Ignite player on each team). From there it is a tournament, with two semi-final games played to a score of 50 (an Elam ending, not a timed game). The winners of those two games will play a championship game to a score of 25.

The new format should enliven what is often the least competitive and least interesting part of All-Star Weekend. All the young stars are lined up to play, which if nothing else, should lead to a few highlight dunks.

The Rising Stars game will be broadcast on Feb. 18 on TNT.