Bradley Beal out at least another four games with ligament sprain in wrist

Bradley Beal was expected to miss a couple of games with a sprained wrist, but it wasn’t healing as expected, so he saw a specialist.

After that consultation, he will be out at least four games, the Wizards announced on Tuesday.

Injury update: Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament of his left wrist. He will miss the team’s next four games, beginning tonight in Milwaukee, and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 1, 2022

“There was a level of discomfort. I think he had some swelling in there. There was some pain. Obviously, that’s always a concern. They tried to treat it in-house and it didn’t respond as well as they liked,” Unseld Jr. said of the injury, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

The first game Beal could be available for is Feb. 10 against the Nets. Including that game, the Wizards have five games until the All-Star break and another week off.

The scapholunate ligament connects a couple of the small bones at the base of the hand, essentially the back of the wrist.

Beal is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists this season, shooting 30% from 3. Those numbers are down from previous seasons, the last two seasons he averaged more than 30 points a game. Beal has a below league average 53.9 true shooting percentage this season, the lowest in the previous seven seasons.