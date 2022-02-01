Bradley Beal out at least another four games with ligament sprain in wrist

By Feb 1, 2022, 9:14 PM EST
Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Bradley Beal was expected to miss a couple of games with a sprained wrist, but it wasn’t healing as expected, so he saw a specialist.

After that consultation, he will be out at least four games, the Wizards announced on Tuesday.

“There was a level of discomfort. I think he had some swelling in there. There was some pain. Obviously, that’s always a concern. They tried to treat it in-house and it didn’t respond as well as they liked,” Unseld Jr. said of the injury, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

The first game Beal could be available for is Feb. 10 against the Nets. Including that game, the Wizards have five games until the All-Star break and another week off.

The scapholunate ligament connects a couple of the small bones at the base of the hand, essentially the back of the wrist.

Beal is averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists this season, shooting 30% from 3. Those numbers are down from previous seasons, the last two seasons he averaged more than 30 points a game. Beal has a below league average 53.9 true shooting percentage this season, the lowest in the previous seven seasons.

