With Suns 10th straight win Monty Williams becomes All-Star game coach

Monty Williams is the head coach of the hottest team in the NBA, a Phoenix Suns team on a 10-game winning streak. That 10th win on Sunday over the Spurs, means Williams has even more work.

He is now the head coach of Team LeBron at the All-Star Game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

At 40-9 on the season, the Suns have a 3.5 game lead in the West over the second place (and stumbling) Warriors — no team in the conference can catch the Suns by Feb. 6, the cut-off date. That makes Williams the head coach of Team LeBron, and he becomes the first Suns coach to coach in the All-Star Game since Mike D’Antoni in 2007.

After Sunday’s win, Willams shouted out his staff for their efforts to get here (that staff goes with him to Cleveland for the game).

All love for this staff and team. 💜 pic.twitter.com/zH8yRY9njJ — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 31, 2022

With six teams within 2.5 games of each other, the coach from the East — the coach of Team Durant — has yet to be decided. However, it cannot be Doc Rivers from Philadelphia because he did it last year. Instead, the coach of the team with the best record on Feb. 6 will get the honor.

The All-Star starters have been named, and this Thursday (Feb. 3) the reserves will be announced (they are voted on by the league’s coaches). Then on Feb. 10, live on Inside the NBA, LeBron and Durant will pick their teams.