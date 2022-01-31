Marcus Smart says he still suffers from 2018 picture-frame punch: ‘Sometimes I can’t really feel my hand’

By Jan 31, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
Celtics guard Marcus Smart raises right hand
Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images
Celtics guard Marcus Smart said he keeps the glass from the picture frame he punched in 2018 as a reminder of how blessed he is to still be playing. Smart missed three weeks with a laceration on his right hand and said doctors told him he avoided a career-ending injury by just an eighth of an inch.

But Smart apparently doesn’t need that external reminder of the incident.

He still has an internal one.

Keith Smith of CelticsBlog:

So Smart reportedly got mad over pictures a woman posted online and now has an injury that sounds like it’ll affect him the rest of his career?

That is a wild NBA story.

