Celtics guard Marcus Smart said he keeps the glass from the picture frame he punched in 2018 as a reminder of how blessed he is to still be playing. Smart missed three weeks with a laceration on his right hand and said doctors told him he avoided a career-ending injury by just an eighth of an inch.

But Smart apparently doesn’t need that external reminder of the incident.

He still has an internal one.

Keith Smith of CelticsBlog:

Marcus Smart was asked if his right hand is sore: "Yeah, it gets like this ever since the picture frame incident. There's still some glass in there. The doctors said it would cause more issues to take it out, so I still have glass in there. Sometimes I can't really feel my hand." — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 30, 2022

So Smart reportedly got mad over pictures a woman posted online and now has an injury that sounds like it’ll affect him the rest of his career?

That is a wild NBA story.