Watch Desmond Bane chasedown block become Ja Morant windmill dunk

The Grizzlies aren’t just winning, they are doing so in style — they’re the modern NBA Showtime. The league’s most entertaining team, a highlight package every night.
Saturday night against the Wizards, Desmond Bane chased down and blocked a Spencer Dinwiddie dunk, which became a Ja Morant windmill dunk on the other end (although it didn’t count because of a charge, but still it’s insane).
THE GRIZZLIES ARE SHOWING OUT 😱 pic.twitter.com/skXZyqJVvU
— NBA TV (@NBATV) January 30, 2022
The Grizzlies went on to win the game 115-95 behind 34 from Morant and 19 from Bane. Kyle Kuzma scored 30 for the Wizards to continue his run of hot play, but Bradley Beal finished with nine points on 2-of-11 shooting.