Watch Desmond Bane chasedown block become Ja Morant windmill dunk

By Jan 30, 2022, 9:06 AM EST
0 Comments

The Grizzlies aren’t just winning, they are doing so in style — they’re the modern NBA Showtime. The league’s most entertaining team, a highlight package every night.

Saturday night against the Wizards, Desmond Bane chased down and blocked a Spencer Dinwiddie dunk, which became a Ja Morant windmill dunk on the other end (although it didn’t count because of a charge, but still it’s insane).

The Grizzlies went on to win the game 115-95 behind 34 from Morant and 19 from Bane. Kyle Kuzma scored 30 for the Wizards to continue his run of hot play, but Bradley Beal finished with nine points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Here's more on the Grizzlies

LeBron James with fans at 2020 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Day
LeBron James leads NBA in All-Star voting, ties Michael Jordan’s record
Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs
Three Things to Know: Let’s just watch some Ja Morant highlights and...
Doug McDermott in Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs
Spurs open quarter with just four players, Doug McDermott sheds warmups and...