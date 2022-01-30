Kyrie Irving to Klay Thompson: “Can I get a ride on your boat?”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

During the more than two years Klay Thompson was recovering from a torn ACL then torn Achilles, he became a guy who owns and loves his boat. He commuted from his home to the Warriors facility on his 37-foot fishing boat — he got out on the water and avoided the stress of Bay Area bridge traffic, trading it for the wind on his face on the open water.

“You can’t have a bad day when you’re on the boat,” he told Scott Cacciola of the New York Times. He posts to Instagram from the boat all the time.

After a Thompson 3-pointer helped seal a Warriors win over the Nets Saturday night, Kyrie Irving asked Thompson for a ride.

“By the way, can I get a ride on your boat?” Kyrie wants to experience the waters with Captain Klay 😂pic.twitter.com/q2puL0N1CI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 30, 2022

We’re all watching the IG live with Kyrie and Klay on the boat.