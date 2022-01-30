After leaving game with knee injury, Porzingis doesn’t travel with Mavs

Anytime the words “Kristaps Porzingis” and “knee” are in the same sentence, Mavericks fans are right to be worried.

Porzingis left Saturday night’s game against the Pacers after just 11 minutes with a sore right knee — the one he has had surgery on — then did not travel with the team to Orlando for a game Sunday, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“He said he’s worried a little bit,” Mavs star Luka Doncic said… “Hopefully, it’s nothing. If he’s hurting, it doesn’t make sense to play.”

Sunday will make 17 games Porzingis has missed this season, not all due to his knee, but soreness there has been a persistent problem all season. He’s averaging 19.2 points a game on the season but is shooting 28.3% from 3, and in his last five games he’s averaging 13.8 points per game and shooting 27.3% from 3.

The Mavericks have won 6-of-8 heading into Sunday because Luka Doncic is again playing like one of the top five players in the world. If Dallas is going to make a postseason run, he will need more help, and part of that is a healthy Porzingis.