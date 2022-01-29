Report: Magic’s Cole Anthony agrees to join Dunk Contest

Cole Anthony is having a breakout second season with the Magic, averaging 17.9 points and six assists a game running the point. He’s gotten shout-outs as a Most Improved Player candidate, but a lot of fans have not noticed because Orlando isn’t exactly getting a lot of national television games.
Anthony is going to raise his profile and enter the Dunk Contest All-Star weekend in Cleveland, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is committing to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. At 6-foot-3, Anthony has had some explosive dunks and is having a breakout sophomore season (18 PPG, 6 RPG, 6 APG).
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2022
Anthony has had some impressive in-game dunks in the NBA, but before he got to this level he had a rep as a guy who could win dunk contests because of his explosive athleticism.
This is a great first name for the contest, with two more to go.
Anthony will be busy All-Star weekend; he likely will be part of the revamped Rising Stars Game on Friday night.