Report: Magic’s Cole Anthony agrees to join Dunk Contest

By Jan 29, 2022, 1:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Cole Anthony is having a breakout second season with the Magic, averaging 17.9 points and six assists a game running the point. He’s gotten shout-outs as a Most Improved Player candidate, but a lot of fans have not noticed because Orlando isn’t exactly getting a lot of national television games.

Anthony is going to raise his profile and enter the Dunk Contest All-Star weekend in Cleveland, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Anthony has had some impressive in-game dunks in the NBA, but before he got to this level he had a rep as a guy who could win dunk contests because of his explosive athleticism.

This is a great first name for the contest, with two more to go.

Anthony will be busy All-Star weekend; he likely will be part of the revamped Rising Stars Game on Friday night.

