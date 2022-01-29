James Harden out for Nets against Warriors due to hand injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant being out with a sprained knee had already taken some of the luster off the nationally televised Nets at Warriors showdown on Saturday.

Now you can add James Harden to the mix — he is out due to a hand injury, the team announced half an hour before tip-off.

Update to the Status Report for tonight’s game at Golden State: Harden (right hand strain) – OUT — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 30, 2022

Harden reportedly had been feeling some pain in his hand for a couple of days, according to Steve Nash pregame, via Nets Daily.

“James’ hand has been bothering him for a few days at least. He thought it was nothing, and then it really flared up this morning when he woke up,” said Nash on Harden’s hand. “Obviously irritated with what he was feeling yesterday, and then this morning he woke up with some irritation. We had a scan and I think what we’re calling is a hand strain from the doctor. Unfortunate. I believe he’s a game-time decision. They’re going to continue to analyze and see if he can go.”

That leaves Kyrie Irving as the only one of the Nets big three taking on a Warriors team without Draymond Green and with Stephen Curry in a shooting slump. The Nets are starting Patty Mills in the backcourt next to Irving.