Wizards suspend Isaiah Todd one game for “conduct detrimental to the team”

By Jan 28, 2022, 10:22 PM EST
2021 G League Winter Showcase
Aaron Laserna/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Isaiah Todd, the first pick of the second round in the last draft, has been working to impress the Wizards’ coaching staff and front office to get more run. This is not how you do it.

Todd, currently assigned to and playing with the G-League Capital City Go-Go, has been suspended one game without pay for “conduct detrimental to the team,” it was announced. He will serve that suspension with the Go-Gos. No details on what led to the suspension were released.

Todd has played a total of 35 minutes with the Wizards this season, spending most of his time in the G-League.

The Wizards have struggled of late and are open to making trades at the deadline, which could potentially include Todd.

