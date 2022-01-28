76ers president Daryl Morey called a Ben Simmons trade with the Kings viable.
Sacramento apparently disagrees.
the Kings believe the asking price for Simmons is too steep and that a pathway to a trade agreement with the Sixers doesn’t exist, sources said.
This has seemed like fait accompli for a while. The Kings reportedly put out word they were building around, not trading, De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. Presumably, that happened only after the Kings explored the market – including Simmons – and determined they wouldn’t find a satisfactory trade involving Fox or Haliburton before the trade deadline. Without Fox or Haliburton, it was extremely difficult to envision a Simmons trade Philadelphia would accept. The 76ers reportedly want Haliburton and multiple first-round picks for Simmons.
Sacramento will have to look elsewhere for its desired immediate roster upgrades.
And Philadelphia – with a longtime Simmons suitor out of the picture – will have to find another taker or face post-deadline complications.