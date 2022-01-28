Report: Kings won’t meet 76ers’ asking price for Ben Simmons before trade deadline

By Jan 28, 2022, 4:07 PM EST
Ben Simmons in Philadelphia 76ers v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

76ers president Daryl Morey called a Ben Simmons trade with the Kings viable.

Sacramento apparently disagrees.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

the Kings believe the asking price for Simmons is too steep and that a pathway to a trade agreement with the Sixers doesn’t exist, sources said.

This has seemed like fait accompli for a while. The Kings reportedly put out word they were building around, not trading, De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton. Presumably, that happened only after the Kings explored the market – including Simmons – and determined they wouldn’t find a satisfactory trade involving Fox or Haliburton before the trade deadline. Without Fox or Haliburton, it was extremely difficult to envision a Simmons trade Philadelphia would accept. The 76ers reportedly want Haliburton and multiple first-round picks for Simmons.

Sacramento will have to look elsewhere for its desired immediate roster upgrades.

And Philadelphia – with a longtime Simmons suitor out of the picture – will have to find another taker or face post-deadline complications.

More on the Kings

Alvin Gentry in Sacramento Kings v Atlanta Hawks
Report: Kings intent on making trades before deadline, not selling
Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns
NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat remain on top as other elite teams stumble
Ben Simmons and John Collins in 2021 NBA Playoffs - Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers
Report: 76ers requested multiple first-rounders to trade Ben Simmons for...