Carmelo Anthony has two 76ers fans ejected, says they called him “boy”

By Jan 28, 2022, 1:49 AM EST
0 Comments

When you sit in the first four rows (give or take one) at an NBA arena, there is a “code of conduct” card on your seat warning you that your “comments, gestures or behavior” can get you ejected from the building if it becomes excessive. In plain terms, don’t cross the line.

The Lakers’ Carmelo Anthony had two 76ers fans ejected Thursday for repeatedly calling him “boy,” Anthony said after the game.

If what Anthony said is true, those men deserve to be ejected. Directing “boy” at a Black player doesn’t just crosses the line, it obliterates it.

This is far from the only occasion this season where a fan was ejected for saying something inappropriate, and while it’s tempting to say the league needs to do some thing about this there are no easy answers.

Anthony finished with nine points on 11 shot attempts as the Lakers fell to the 76ers.

Here's more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid scores 26, 76ers cruise past LeBron-less Lakers
LeBron James with fans at 2020 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Day
LeBron James leads NBA in All-Star voting, ties Michael Jordan’s record
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat
LeBron James out Thursday night vs. 76ers due to knee soreness