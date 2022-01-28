Andrew Wiggins a throwback All-Star: One chosen by fans

After Zaza Pachulia – a limited role player – narrowly missed starting the 2016 All-Star Game, the NBA revamped its system for picking All-Star starters. Fans no longer got full autonomy. Instead, the fan vote counted 50% with media and players each comprising the other 25%.
The new formula came just in time. In 2017, Pachulia finished second among Western Conference frontcourt players in fan voting. But he ranked just 12th in the player vote, and no media voted for him. What would have been Pachulia’s starting spot went to Anthony Davis, who finished fourth in the fan vote. Of course, coaches didn’t pick Pachulia as a reserve, either.
The NBA had ended an era.
No more Allen Iversons and Kobe Bryants cruising into All-Star berths well after their primes. No more Yao Mings rendering All-Star debates meaningless with a massive hunk of votes from China. And definitely no Zaza Pachulias making a mockery of the process.
But yes to Andrew Wiggins.
The surprise name among the 2022 All-Star starters, Wiggins broke through a setup seemingly designed to block popular-vote candidates like him.
Wiggins is the first All-Star starter selected under the new voting formula who might not have been a reserve otherwise. That’s really the crux of the intrigue. After the All-Star draft, nobody really cares who started or came off the bench in the exhibition. All-Star selections, not starts, shape legacies.
Fans are generally considered the least-credible All-Star-voting bloc. Even by other fans, a large majority of whom voted for someone other than Wiggins. If Wiggins “stole” a spot that “should” have gone to someone more deserving, people care.
Lakers forward LeBron James and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic were locks to start as Western Conference frontcourt players. Each voting faction had a different preference for the third spot:
Not only did the media pick Gobert over Wiggins by a 65-4 margin, the media voted Green over Wiggins 20-4. Players also voted both Green and Gobert ahead Wiggins.
But fans get the most sway, and only the rank within each category matters. Degree of difference doesn’t.
With four media votes, Wiggins ranked sixth in the category – only two spots behind Gobert and one spot behind Green. Wiggins ranked fifth with 46 player votes. Those passable showings cinched Wiggins’ All-Star spot.
We’ll never know whether Wiggins would’ve been named a reserve by Western Conference coaches (whose selections are deemed credible). LeBron, Jokic, Green, Gobert and Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns look most deserving. That leaves one West frontcourt spot that could have been up for grabs.
Wiggins would’ve factored into a debate that included Lakers big Anthony Davis, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Suns center Deandre Ayton, Mavericks big Kristaps Porzingis, Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards, Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane, Clippers wing Paul George and the possibility of considering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Suns guard Devin Booker or Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell a forward.
Instead, Wiggins just claims his All-Star berth now.
Mostly thanks to fans.
A few other observations from the All-Star starter voting:
- The other contested race: Eastern Conference guard next to the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. Fans and media preferred Hawks point guard Trae Young, who got the nod. But players gave the edge to the Bulls’ Zach LaVine.
- In the final race that at least could have presented a little drama – Western Conference guard next to the Warriors’ Stephen Curry – Grizzlies guard Ja Morant swept second place among fans, media and players.
- What a rough year for Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Ranked sixth by fans, he received just three player votes – 26th at his position. D.J. Augustin got four player votes.
- Though never cracking the previously released leaderboards, Lakers guard Malik Monk finished 10th in fan voting at his position. He got six player votes, for what it’s worth.
- Players showed plenty of faith in a few of their young peers. Hornets forward Miles Bridges (ninth among fans, no media votes) ranked fourth at his position with 46 player votes. Cavaliers guard Darius Garland players (ninth among fans, two media votes) ranked fifth at his position with 45 player votes. Suns center Deandre Ayton (10th among fans, no media votes) ranked sixth at his position with 42 player votes.
- The No. 60 pick in last year’s draft, Georgios Kalaitzakis really took Mr. Irrelevant to the extreme. Kalaitzakis, whom the Bucks waived in December, is record as having zero media votes, zero player votes and zero fan votes.
Here’s each players’ rank in all three categories (number of votes in parentheses). The ranks were added, with fans counting double, then divided by four to produce a “score” for selecting starters. Fan vote served as tiebreaker.
Eastern Conference guard
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Media
|Players
|Score
|DeMar DeRozan
|CHI
|1 (5,243,775)
|1 (96)
|1 (155)
|1.00
|Trae Young
|ATL
|2 (2,771,070)
|2 (54)
|3 (46)
|2.25
|Zach LaVine
|CHI
|3 (2,502,255)
|3 (18)
|2 (73)
|2.75
|James Harden
|BRK
|4 (2,458,923)
|4 (17)
|3 (46)
|3.75
|LaMelo Ball
|CHA
|5 (1,237,410)
|8 (1)
|6 (39)
|6.00
|Fred VanVleet
|TOR
|7 (818,492)
|5 (6)
|7 (34)
|6.50
|Kyrie Irving
|BRK
|6 (1,133,025)
|9 (0)
|8 (25)
|7.25
|Darius Garland
|CLE
|9 (525,728)
|6 (2)
|5 (45)
|7.25
|Derrick Rose
|NYK
|8 (594,823)
|9 (0)
|14 (9)
|9.75
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|10 (443,706)
|9 (0)
|11 (11)
|10.00
|Bradley Beal
|WAS
|12 (334,370)
|9 (0)
|8 (25)
|10.25
|Tyler Herro
|MIA
|11 (403,865)
|9 (0)
|11 (11)
|10.50
|Jrue Holiday
|MIL
|13 (281,013)
|6 (2)
|14 (9)
|11.50
|Kyle Lowry
|MIA
|16 (172,242)
|9 (0)
|11 (11)
|13.00
|Seth Curry
|PHI
|14 (214,990)
|9 (0)
|16 (8)
|13.25
|Lonzo Ball
|CHI
|15 (184,507)
|9 (0)
|18 (6)
|14.25
|Cole Anthony
|ORL
|19 (128,500)
|9 (0)
|20 (5)
|16.75
|Grayson Allen
|MIL
|18 (135,253)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|17.25
|Terry Rozier
|CHA
|26 (40,257)
|9 (0)
|10 (13)
|17.75
|Gary Trent Jr.
|TOR
|20 (117,920)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|18.25
|Ricky Rubio
|CLE
|21 (93,699)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|18.75
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|25 (45,311)
|9 (0)
|18 (6)
|19.25
|RJ Barrett
|NYK
|23 (50,664)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|19.75
|Alex Caruso
|CHI
|17 (153,395)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|20.00
|Ben Simmons
|PHI
|24 (46,031)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|20.25
|Patty Mills
|BRK
|22 (77,587)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|22.50
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|ATL
|30 (28,422)
|9 (0)
|21 (4)
|22.50
|Malcolm Brogdon
|IND
|33 (23,120)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|24.75
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|WAS
|27 (33,926)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|25.00
|Isaac Okoro
|CLE
|35 (20,025)
|9 (0)
|22 (3)
|25.25
|Caris LeVert
|IND
|40 (15,950)
|9 (0)
|17 (7)
|26.50
|Dennis Schroder
|BOS
|34 (21,330)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|28.50
|Joel Ayayi
|WAS
|36 (19,419)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|29.50
|Matisse Thybulle
|PHI
|43 (9,393)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|29.75
|Furkan Korkmaz
|PHI
|44 (9,201)
|9 (0)
|22 (3)
|29.75
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|WAS
|46 (7,927)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|31.25
|Joe Harris
|BRK
|47 (6,448)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|31.75
|Cade Cunningham
|DET
|28 (32,190)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|32.00
|Chris Duarte
|IND
|29 (30,768)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|32.50
|James Bouknight
|CHA
|42 (10,645)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|32.50
|Kemba Walker
|NYK
|31 (26,776)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|33.50
|Collin Sexton
|CLE
|32 (24,676)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|34.00
|Raul Neto
|WAS
|45 (9,004)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|34.00
|Kevin Huerter
|ATL
|48 (6,236)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|35.50
|Jevon Carter
|BRK
|56 (3,354)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|36.25
|Marcus Smart
|BOS
|37 (19,070)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|36.50
|Evan Fournier
|NYK
|38 (17,080)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|37.00
|Pat Connaughton
|MIL
|39 (16,062)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|37.50
|Gary Harris
|ORL
|60 (3,150)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|38.25
|Goran Dragic
|TOR
|41 (14,385)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|38.50
|Donte DiVincenzo
|MIL
|54 (3,652)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|38.50
|Immanuel Quickley
|NYK
|55 (3,368)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|39.00
|Hamidou Diallo
|DET
|58 (3,319)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|40.50
|Terrence Ross
|ORL
|59 (3,257)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|41.00
|Danny Green
|PHI
|49 (5,694)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|42.50
|Cam Thomas
|BRK
|62 (2,899)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|42.50
|Coby White
|CHI
|62 (2,899)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|42.50
|Caleb Martin
|MIA
|69 (2,248)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|42.75
|Bruce Brown
|BRK
|50 (5,442)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|43.00
|Max Strus
|MIA
|51 (4,407)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|43.50
|Victor Oladipo
|MIA
|52 (4,339)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|44.00
|Lou Williams
|ATL
|65 (2,536)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|44.00
|Alec Burks
|NYK
|53 (4,001)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|44.50
|Ayo Dosunmu
|CHI
|57 (3,348)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|46.50
|David Duke Jr.
|BRK
|70 (2,123)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|46.50
|Isaac Bonga
|TOR
|61 (2,980)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|48.50
|Justin Holiday
|IND
|75 (1,503)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|49.00
|T.J. McConnell
|IND
|76 (1,371)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|49.50
|Jalen Suggs
|ORL
|64 (2,792)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|50.00
|Kevin Pangos
|CLE
|77 (1,328)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|50.00
|George Hill
|MIL
|66 (2,382)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|51.00
|Wesley Matthews
|MIL
|67 (2,363)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|51.50
|Markelle Fultz
|ORL
|68 (2,329)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|52.00
|Michael Carter-Williams
|ORL
|81 (1,246)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|52.00
|Malachi Flynn
|TOR
|83 (1,158)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|53.00
|Killian Hayes
|DET
|71 (2,067)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|53.50
|Sharife Cooper
|ATL
|72 (1,726)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|54.00
|Payton Pritchard
|BOS
|72 (1,726)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|54.00
|R.J. Hampton
|ORL
|85 (1,140)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|54.00
|Joe Johnson
|BOS
|74 (1,551)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|55.00
|Svi Mykhailiuk
|TOR
|78 (1,308)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|57.00
|Cody Martin
|CHA
|79 (1,293)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|57.50
|Josh Richardson
|BOS
|80 (1,270)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|58.00
|Cory Joseph
|DET
|93 (810)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|58.00
|Frank Jackson
|DET
|81 (1,246)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|58.50
|Aaron Holiday
|WAS
|101 (680)
|9 (0)
|24 (2)
|58.75
|Javonte Green
|CHI
|84 (1,153)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|60.00
|Rodney Hood
|MIL
|98 (710)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|60.50
|Cat Barber
|ATL
|86 (1,128)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|61.00
|RJ Nembhard Jr.
|CLE
|87 (1,080)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|61.50
|Gabe Vincent
|MIA
|88 (1,064)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|62.00
|Shake Milton
|PHI
|89 (999)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|62.50
|Cassius Winston
|WAS
|90 (966)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|63.00
|Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
|ATL
|91 (911)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|63.50
|Romeo Langford
|BOS
|92 (857)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|64.00
|Duane Washington Jr.
|IND
|106 (548)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|64.50
|Jeremy Lamb
|IND
|94 (807)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|65.00
|Brodric Thomas
|BOS
|95 (787)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|65.50
|Quentin Grimes
|NYK
|96 (781)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|66.00
|E'Twaun Moore
|ORL
|97 (728)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|66.50
|Matt Thomas
|CHI
|99 (696)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|67.50
|David Johnson
|TOR
|100 (689)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|68.00
|Ish Smith
|CHA
|102 (645)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|69.00
|Scottie Lewis
|CHA
|103 (604)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|69.50
|Denzel Valentine
|CLE
|104 (597)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|70.00
|Marcus Garrett
|MIA
|105 (552)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|70.50
|Mac McClung
|CHI
|107 (547)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|71.50
|Isaiah Joe
|PHI
|108 (524)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|72.00
|Derrick Walton Jr.
|DET
|109 (466)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|72.50
|Saben Lee
|DET
|110 (464)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|73.00
|Devon Dotson
|CHI
|111 (460)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|73.50
|Delon Wright
|ATL
|112 (448)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|74.00
|Aaron Nesmith
|BOS
|113 (438)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|74.50
|Miles McBride
|NYK
|114 (400)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|75.00
|Tim Frazier
|ORL
|127 (222)
|9 (0)
|37 (1)
|75.00
|Brad Wanamaker
|IND
|115 (394)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|75.50
|Jaden Springer
|PHI
|116 (360)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|76.00
|Tyler Johnson
|PHI
|117 (358)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|76.50
|Tremont Waters
|TOR
|118 (357)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|77.00
|Skylar Mays
|ATL
|119 (305)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|77.50
|Cassius Stanley
|DET
|120 (304)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|78.00
|Rodney McGruder
|DET
|121 (303)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|78.50
|Myles Powell
|PHI
|122 (297)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|79.00
|Shaquille Harrison
|BRK
|123 (295)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|79.50
|Mychal Mulder
|ORL
|124 (274)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|80.00
|Javonte Smart
|MIL
|125 (250)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|80.50
|Matt Mooney
|NYK
|126 (243)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|81.00
|Damyean Dotson
|NYK
|128 (220)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|82.00
|Jordan Schakel
|WAS
|129 (164)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|82.50
|Malik Ellison
|ATL
|130 (146)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|83.00
|Wayne Selden
|NYK
|131 (101)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|83.50
|CJ Miles
|BOS
|132 (92)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|84.00
|Tyler Hall
|NYK
|133 (80)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|84.50
|DeJon Jarreau
|IND
|134 (30)
|9 (0)
|63 (0)
|85.00
Eastern Conference frontcourt
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Media
|Players
|Score
|Kevin Durant
|BRK
|1 (6,789,863)
|1 (98)
|1 (207)
|1.00
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|2 (6,485,720)
|1 (98)
|2 (183)
|1.75
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|3 (4,323,865)
|1 (98)
|3 (158)
|2.50
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|4 (1,996,181)
|4 (0)
|6 (33)
|4.50
|Jarrett Allen
|CLE
|6 (690,279)
|4 (0)
|5 (36)
|5.25
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|5 (1,787,818)
|4 (0)
|8 (23)
|5.50
|Miles Bridges
|CHA
|9 (466,225)
|4 (0)
|4 (46)
|6.50
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|8 (548,279)
|4 (0)
|7 (24)
|6.75
|Pascal Siakam
|TOR
|7 (625,189)
|4 (0)
|10 (20)
|7.00
|Nikola Vucevic
|CHI
|12 (376,663)
|4 (0)
|9 (22)
|9.25
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|BRK
|11 (409,023)
|4 (0)
|15 (9)
|10.25
|Domantas Sabonis
|IND
|13 (371,278)
|4 (0)
|11 (17)
|10.25
|OG Anunoby
|TOR
|10 (425,026)
|4 (0)
|22 (4)
|11.50
|Evan Mobley
|CLE
|15 (283,425)
|4 (0)
|12 (16)
|11.50
|Kyle Kuzma
|WAS
|16 (278,110)
|4 (0)
|15 (9)
|12.75
|Julius Randle
|NYK
|19 (224,172)
|4 (0)
|13 (10)
|13.75
|Kevin Love
|CLE
|17 (265,198)
|4 (0)
|22 (4)
|15.00
|Khris Middleton
|MIL
|14 (339,599)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|16.00
|Scottie Barnes
|TOR
|18 (224,761)
|4 (0)
|27 (3)
|16.75
|John Collins
|ATL
|23 (138,330)
|4 (0)
|20 (6)
|17.50
|Gordon Hayward
|CHA
|24 (132,865)
|4 (0)
|18 (7)
|17.50
|Nic Claxton
|BRK
|28 (71,754)
|4 (0)
|17 (8)
|19.25
|Tobias Harris
|PHI
|30 (49,835)
|4 (0)
|13 (10)
|19.25
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|CHA
|25 (130,856)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|21.50
|Myles Turner
|IND
|32 (39,222)
|4 (0)
|22 (4)
|22.50
|Jerami Grant
|DET
|20 (185,060)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|24.50
|Montrezl Harrell
|WAS
|31 (40,360)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|24.50
|Blake Griffin
|BRK
|21 (174,190)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|25.00
|Clint Capela
|ATL
|22 (147,157)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|25.50
|Lauri Markkanen
|CLE
|41 (26,943)
|4 (0)
|22 (4)
|27.00
|Bobby Portis
|MIL
|26 (116,752)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|27.50
|Deni Avdija
|WAS
|40 (27,695)
|4 (0)
|27 (3)
|27.75
|Andre Drummond
|PHI
|49 (17,614)
|4 (0)
|21 (5)
|30.75
|Robert Williams III
|BOS
|33 (38,166)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|31.00
|Mo Bamba
|ORL
|44 (23,379)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|31.00
|DeMarcus Cousins
|MIL
|36 (35,516)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|32.50
|Franz Wagner
|ORL
|37 (34,927)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|33.00
|Kessler Edwards
|BRK
|48 (17,734)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|33.00
|P.J. Tucker
|MIA
|38 (28,104)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|33.50
|Cedi Osman
|CLE
|39 (28,096)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|34.00
|Chris Boucher
|TOR
|51 (16,153)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|34.50
|Precious Achiuwa
|TOR
|27 (91,919)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|36.50
|Saddiq Bey
|DET
|55 (13,552)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|36.50
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|CHI
|45 (23,145)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|37.00
|Duncan Robinson
|MIA
|29 (53,423)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|37.50
|Tacko Fall
|CLE
|46 (21,500)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|37.50
|Davis Bertans
|WAS
|58 (11,606)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|38.00
|Patrick Williams
|CHI
|59 (11,179)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|38.50
|Mitchell Robinson
|NYK
|61 (11,065)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|39.50
|Al Horford
|BOS
|34 (37,170)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|40.00
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|ORL
|65 (8,870)
|4 (0)
|27 (3)
|40.25
|Thanasis Antetokounmpo
|MIL
|35 (36,824)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|40.50
|James Johnson
|BRK
|52 (13,988)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|40.50
|Georges Niang
|PHI
|64 (8,876)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|41.00
|Daniel Gafford
|WAS
|69 (6,800)
|4 (0)
|27 (3)
|42.25
|Omer Yurtseven
|MIA
|56 (13,490)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|42.50
|Udonis Haslem
|MIA
|67 (8,398)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|42.50
|Lance Stephenson
|ATL
|42 (25,130)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|44.00
|Troy Brown Jr.
|CHI
|70 (6,578)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|44.00
|P.J. Washington
|CHA
|77 (5,881)
|4 (0)
|18 (7)
|44.00
|Yuta Watanabe
|TOR
|43 (23,896)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|44.50
|Day'Ron Sharpe
|BRK
|74 (6,431)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|46.00
|DeAndre' Bembry
|BRK
|47 (19,017)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|46.50
|Cam Reddish
|ATL
|50 (16,338)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|48.00
|Mason Plumlee
|CHA
|79 (5,259)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|48.50
|Obi Toppin
|NYK
|53 (13,728)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|49.50
|Rui Hachimura
|WAS
|54 (13,637)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|50.00
|Tony Bradley
|CHI
|72 (6,565)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|50.50
|Goga Bitadze
|IND
|86 (3,874)
|4 (0)
|27 (3)
|50.75
|Robin Lopez
|ORL
|84 (4,572)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|51.00
|Danilo Gallinari
|ATL
|57 (12,321)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|51.50
|De'Andre Hunter
|ATL
|76 (6,271)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|52.50
|Isaiah Stewart
|DET
|60 (11,136)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|53.00
|Brook Lopez
|MIL
|62 (9,363)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|54.00
|James Ennis III
|BRK
|63 (9,291)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|54.50
|Juancho Hernangomez
|BOS
|92 (3,351)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|55.00
|Grant Williams
|BOS
|82 (4,792)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|55.50
|Markieff Morris
|MIA
|66 (8,451)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|56.00
|Charles Bassey
|PHI
|83 (4,613)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|56.00
|Alfonzo McKinnie
|CHI
|68 (7,431)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|57.00
|Taj Gibson
|NYK
|85 (4,164)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|57.00
|Dewayne Dedmon
|MIA
|96 (3,081)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|57.00
|T.J. Warren
|IND
|87 (3,860)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|58.00
|Dalano Banton
|TOR
|71 (6,566)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|58.50
|Khem Birch
|TOR
|88 (3,802)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|58.50
|Moritz Wagner
|ORL
|100 (2,885)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|59.00
|Justin Anderson
|CLE
|73 (6,555)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|59.50
|Al-Farouq Aminu
|BOS
|75 (6,421)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|60.50
|Kelly Olynyk
|DET
|78 (5,665)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|62.00
|Torrey Craig
|IND
|95 (3,230)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|62.00
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|ORL
|80 (4,917)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|63.00
|Paul Millsap
|BRK
|81 (4,886)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|63.50
|Trey Lyles
|DET
|98 (2,976)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|63.50
|Luka Samanic
|NYK
|101 (2,820)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|65.00
|Thomas Bryant
|WAS
|89 (3,701)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|67.50
|Jordan Nwora
|MIL
|90 (3,438)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|68.00
|Ed Davis
|CLE
|91 (3,365)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|68.50
|Jalen McDaniels
|CHA
|124 (1,181)
|4 (0)
|22 (4)
|68.50
|Oshae Brissett
|IND
|93 (3,305)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|69.50
|Onyeka Okongwu
|ATL
|94 (3,262)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|70.00
|Kai Jones
|CHA
|123 (1,198)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|70.50
|Tyler Cook
|CHI
|97 (3,042)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|71.50
|Paul Reed
|PHI
|114 (1,805)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|71.50
|Justin Champagnie
|TOR
|115 (1,741)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|72.00
|Marko Simonovic
|CHI
|99 (2,961)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|72.50
|Anthony Gill
|WAS
|117 (1,615)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|73.00
|Josh Jackson
|DET
|118 (1,532)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|73.50
|Terry Taylor
|IND
|102 (2,775)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|74.00
|Luka Garza
|DET
|103 (2,597)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|74.50
|Sam Hauser
|BOS
|120 (1,432)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|74.50
|D.J. Wilson
|TOR
|104 (2,447)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|75.00
|Dylan Windler
|CLE
|121 (1,371)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|75.00
|Dean Wade
|CLE
|105 (2,441)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|75.50
|Chris Smith
|DET
|106 (2,226)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|76.00
|Jonathan Isaac
|ORL
|107 (2,134)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|76.50
|Bruno Fernando
|BOS
|108 (2,077)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|77.00
|Arnoldas Kulboka
|CHA
|109 (2,027)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|77.50
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|MIL
|110 (1,943)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|78.00
|Zylan Cheatham
|MIA
|127 (1,132)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|78.00
|Gorgui Dieng
|ATL
|111 (1,926)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|78.50
|Nerlens Noel
|NYK
|112 (1,829)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|79.00
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|CHA
|113 (1,818)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|79.50
|JT Thor
|CHA
|131 (1,065)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|80.00
|Isaiah Todd
|WAS
|143 (542)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|80.50
|Lamar Stevens
|CLE
|116 (1,704)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|81.00
|Kevin Knox II
|NYK
|119 (1,471)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|82.50
|Jericho Sims
|NYK
|136 (912)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|82.50
|Corey Kispert
|WAS
|122 (1,368)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|84.00
|Freddie Gillespie
|ORL
|152 (355)
|4 (0)
|32 (2)
|85.00
|Chuma Okeke
|ORL
|125 (1,168)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|85.50
|Ersan Ilyasova
|CHI
|126 (1,139)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|86.00
|Solomon Hill
|ATL
|128 (1,116)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|87.00
|Jamorko Pickett
|DET
|129 (1,114)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|87.50
|Jalen Johnson
|ATL
|130 (1,112)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|88.00
|Alize Johnson
|CHI
|148 (446)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|88.50
|Isaiah Jackson
|IND
|132 (1,047)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|89.00
|KZ Okpala
|MIA
|133 (1,005)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|89.50
|Malcolm Hill
|ATL
|134 (980)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|90.00
|Justin Jackson
|BOS
|135 (947)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|90.50
|Isaiah Livers
|DET
|137 (865)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|91.50
|Wenyen Gabriel
|BRK
|138 (831)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|92.00
|Jabari Parker
|BOS
|139 (801)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|92.50
|Danuel House Jr.
|NYK
|140 (641)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|93.00
|Enes Kanter
|BOS
|157 (0)
|4 (0)
|54 (1)
|93.00
|Semi Ojeleye
|MIL
|141 (621)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|93.50
|Aaron Henry
|PHI
|142 (613)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|94.00
|Kelan Martin
|IND
|144 (508)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|95.00
|Cheick Diallo
|DET
|145 (507)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|95.50
|Javin DeLaurier
|MIL
|146 (499)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|96.00
|Nick Richards
|CHA
|147 (449)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|96.50
|Luke Kornet
|CLE
|149 (384)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|97.50
|Wes Iwundu
|ATL
|150 (362)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|98.00
|Deividas Sirvydis
|DET
|151 (360)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|98.50
|Norvel Pelle
|BOS
|153 (354)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|99.50
|Trevon Scott
|CLE
|154 (203)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|100.00
|Daniel Oturu
|TOR
|155 (157)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|100.50
|Juwan Morgan
|TOR
|156 (138)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|101.00
|Georgios Kalaitzakis
|MIL
|157 (0)
|4 (0)
|88 (0)
|101.50
Western Conference guard
|Player
|Team
|Fans
|Media
|Players
|Score
|Stephen Curry
|GSW
|1 (7,659,673)
|1 (98)
|1 (142)
|1.00
|Ja Morant
|MEM
|2 (3,571,695)
|2 (67)
|2 (116)
|2.00
|Luka Doncic
|DAL
|3 (2,506,117)
|7 (0)
|4 (54)
|4.25
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|5 (1,165,233)
|4 (13)
|3 (67)
|4.25
|Chris Paul
|PHO
|7 (949,034)
|3 (16)
|5 (30)
|5.50
|Klay Thompson
|GSW
|4 (1,710,437)
|7 (0)
|13 (9)
|7.00
|Donovan Mitchell
|UTA
|8 (794,563)
|5 (1)
|9 (17)
|7.50
|Dejounte Murray
|SAS
|12 (307,213)
|5 (1)
|6 (24)
|8.75
|Damian Lillard
|POR
|9 (539,215)
|7 (0)
|11 (13)
|9.00
|Anthony Edwards
|MIN
|11 (381,768)
|7 (0)
|8 (18)
|9.25
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|OKC
|13 (280,184)
|7 (0)
|7 (20)
|10.00
|Malik Monk
|LAL
|10 (403,623)
|7 (0)
|16 (6)
|10.75
|Russell Westbrook
|LAL
|6 (1,135,015)
|7 (0)
|26 (3)
|11.25
|D'Angelo Russell
|MIN
|16 (100,414)
|7 (0)
|12 (10)
|12.75
|Jalen Brunson
|DAL
|18 (68,248)
|7 (0)
|13 (9)
|14.00
|Desmond Bane
|MEM
|20 (55,870)
|7 (0)
|10 (16)
|14.25
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|NOP
|21 (53,790)
|7 (0)
|19 (5)
|17.00
|Jose Alvarado
|NOP
|24 (44,058)
|7 (0)
|16 (6)
|17.75
|Mike Conley
|UTA
|23 (46,388)
|7 (0)
|19 (5)
|18.00
|Austin Reaves
|LAL
|19 (59,693)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|20.00
|Josh Giddey
|OKC
|30 (30,337)
|7 (0)
|16 (6)
|20.75
|De'Aaron Fox
|SAC
|27 (39,461)
|7 (0)
|29 (2)
|22.50
|Derrick White
|SAS
|32 (28,252)
|7 (0)
|19 (5)
|22.50
|Jordan Poole
|GSW
|14 (221,998)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|23.00
|Gary Payton II
|GSW
|25 (43,490)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|23.00
|Jordan Clarkson
|UTA
|15 (103,603)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|23.50
|Avery Bradley
|LAL
|17 (80,003)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|24.50
|Facundo Campazzo
|DEN
|28 (37,523)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|24.50
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|LAL
|29 (35,904)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|25.00
|Luguentz Dort
|OKC
|38 (19,951)
|7 (0)
|19 (5)
|25.50
|Jalen Green
|HOU
|22 (53,304)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|27.00
|Will Barton
|DEN
|37 (20,450)
|7 (0)
|29 (2)
|27.50
|Reggie Jackson
|LAC
|35 (22,408)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|28.00
|D.J. Augustin
|HOU
|41 (13,122)
|7 (0)
|24 (4)
|28.25
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|DAL
|44 (8,538)
|7 (0)
|19 (5)
|28.50
|Norman Powell
|POR
|26 (40,599)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|29.00
|Devonte' Graham
|NOP
|47 (7,616)
|7 (0)
|15 (7)
|29.00
|Rajon Rondo
|LAL
|31 (29,197)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|31.50
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|HOU
|42 (10,264)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|31.50
|Josh Hart
|NOP
|48 (7,417)
|7 (0)
|26 (3)
|32.25
|Patrick Beverley
|MIN
|49 (7,325)
|7 (0)
|24 (4)
|32.25
|CJ McCollum
|POR
|33 (27,650)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|32.50
|Dillon Brooks
|MEM
|34 (25,312)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|33.00
|Buddy Hield
|SAC
|45 (7,888)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|33.00
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SAC
|46 (7,806)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|33.50
|Kent Bazemore
|LAL
|36 (22,069)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|34.00
|Anfernee Simons
|POR
|52 (6,043)
|7 (0)
|29 (2)
|35.00
|Monte Morris
|DEN
|39 (15,181)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|35.50
|Eric Bledsoe
|LAC
|53 (5,816)
|7 (0)
|29 (2)
|35.50
|Eric Gordon
|HOU
|40 (14,365)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|36.00
|Wayne Ellington
|LAL
|43 (10,119)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|37.50
|John Wall
|HOU
|55 (5,602)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|38.00
|Malik Beasley
|MIN
|63 (2,723)
|7 (0)
|26 (3)
|39.75
|Cameron Payne
|PHO
|59 (3,424)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|40.00
|Brandon Boston Jr.
|LAC
|60 (3,360)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|40.50
|Luke Kennard
|LAC
|50 (6,734)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|41.00
|Terance Mann
|LAC
|51 (6,320)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|41.50
|Damion Lee
|GSW
|54 (5,663)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|43.00
|Jamal Murray
|DEN
|56 (5,092)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|44.00
|Kendrick Nunn
|LAL
|57 (4,301)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|44.50
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SAS
|58 (3,770)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|45.00
|Justin James
|NOP
|61 (3,313)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|46.50
|Bones Hyland
|DEN
|62 (2,952)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|47.00
|Chris Chiozza
|GSW
|64 (2,722)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|48.00
|Davion Mitchell
|SAC
|78 (1,301)
|7 (0)
|29 (2)
|48.00
|Garrison Mathews
|HOU
|65 (2,338)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|48.50
|Terence Davis
|SAC
|66 (2,235)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|49.00
|Frank Ntilikina
|DAL
|67 (2,098)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|49.50
|Devin Vassell
|SAS
|68 (2,069)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|50.00
|Josh Green
|DAL
|69 (1,969)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|50.50
|Tyus Jones
|MEM
|80 (1,259)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|50.50
|Charlie Brown Jr.
|DAL
|70 (1,802)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|51.00
|Bryn Forbes
|SAS
|71 (1,767)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|51.50
|John Konchar
|MEM
|72 (1,685)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|52.00
|Aaron Wiggins
|OKC
|73 (1,638)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|52.50
|Jared Butler
|UTA
|84 (1,150)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|52.50
|Josh Christopher
|HOU
|74 (1,570)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|53.00
|Armoni Brooks
|HOU
|75 (1,401)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|53.50
|De'Anthony Melton
|MEM
|76 (1,314)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|54.00
|Keljin Blevins
|POR
|77 (1,302)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|54.50
|Theo Maledon
|OKC
|88 (1,012)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|54.50
|Moses Moody
|GSW
|79 (1,293)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|55.50
|Landry Shamet
|PHO
|80 (1,259)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|56.00
|Joshua Primo
|SAS
|82 (1,177)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|57.00
|Trey Burke
|DAL
|83 (1,166)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|57.50
|Tony Snell
|POR
|95 (802)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|58.00
|Tomas Satoransky
|NOP
|85 (1,126)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|58.50
|Reggie Bullock
|DAL
|86 (1,052)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|59.00
|Vit Krejci
|OKC
|87 (1,028)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|59.50
|Ben McLemore
|POR
|89 (995)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|60.50
|Quinndary Weatherspoon
|GSW
|100 (674)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|60.50
|Markus Howard
|DEN
|90 (994)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|61.00
|Sterling Brown
|DAL
|91 (890)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|61.50
|Tre Mann
|OKC
|92 (863)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|62.00
|Jarrett Culver
|MEM
|93 (832)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|62.50
|Tre Jones
|SAS
|104 (588)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|62.50
|Didi Louzada
|NOP
|94 (825)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|63.00
|Kenrich Williams
|OKC
|105 (570)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|63.00
|Austin Rivers
|DEN
|96 (798)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|64.00
|Ty Jerome
|OKC
|97 (771)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|64.50
|Jason Preston
|LAC
|98 (686)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|65.00
|Darren Collison
|LAL
|99 (679)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|65.50
|Mason Jones
|LAL
|101 (636)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|66.50
|P.J. Dozier
|DEN
|102 (618)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|67.00
|CJ Elleby
|POR
|103 (603)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|67.50
|Jeff Dowtin
|GSW
|115 (430)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|68.00
|Jaylen Nowell
|MIN
|106 (564)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|69.00
|Joe Wieskamp
|SAS
|107 (553)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|69.50
|Keon Johnson
|LAC
|108 (524)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|70.00
|McKinley Wright IV
|MIN
|122 (331)
|7 (0)
|29 (2)
|70.00
|Theo Pinson
|DAL
|109 (492)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|70.50
|Xavier Moon
|LAC
|110 (478)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|71.00
|Garrett Temple
|NOP
|111 (475)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|71.50
|David Nwaba
|HOU
|112 (469)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|72.00
|Elfrid Payton
|PHO
|113 (450)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|72.50
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|NOP
|114 (435)
|7 (0)
|57 (0)
|73.00
|Jordan McLaughlin
|MIN
|125 (306)
|7 (0)
|35 (1)
|73.00
|Rayjon Tucker
|MIN