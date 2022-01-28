Andrew Wiggins a throwback All-Star: One chosen by fans

By Jan 28, 2022, 1:43 AM EST
Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins and fans
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
After Zaza Pachulia – a limited role playernarrowly missed starting the 2016 All-Star Game, the NBA revamped its system for picking All-Star starters. Fans no longer got full autonomy. Instead, the fan vote counted 50% with media and players each comprising the other 25%.

The new formula came just in time. In 2017, Pachulia finished second among Western Conference frontcourt players in fan voting. But he ranked just 12th in the player vote, and no media voted for him. What would have been Pachulia’s starting spot went to Anthony Davis, who finished fourth in the fan vote. Of course, coaches didn’t pick Pachulia as a reserve, either.

The NBA had ended an era.

No more Allen Iversons and Kobe Bryants cruising into All-Star berths well after their primes. No more Yao Mings rendering All-Star debates meaningless with a massive hunk of votes from China. And definitely no Zaza Pachulias making a mockery of the process.

But yes to Andrew Wiggins.

The surprise name among the 2022 All-Star starters, Wiggins broke through a setup seemingly designed to block popular-vote candidates like him.

Wiggins is the first All-Star starter selected under the new voting formula who might not have been a reserve otherwise. That’s really the crux of the intrigue. After the All-Star draft, nobody really cares who started or came off the bench in the exhibition. All-Star selections, not starts, shape legacies.

Fans are generally considered the least-credible All-Star-voting bloc. Even by other fans, a large majority of whom voted for someone other than Wiggins. If Wiggins “stole” a spot that “should” have gone to someone more deserving, people care.

Lakers forward LeBron James and Nuggets center Nikola Jokic were locks to start as Western Conference frontcourt players. Each voting faction had a different preference for the third spot:

Not only did the media pick Gobert over Wiggins by a 65-4 margin, the media voted Green over Wiggins 20-4. Players also voted both Green and Gobert ahead Wiggins.

But fans get the most sway, and only the rank within each category matters. Degree of difference doesn’t.

With four media votes, Wiggins ranked sixth in the category – only two spots behind Gobert and one spot behind Green. Wiggins ranked fifth with 46 player votes. Those passable showings cinched Wiggins’ All-Star spot.

We’ll never know whether Wiggins would’ve been named a reserve by Western Conference coaches (whose selections are deemed credible). LeBron, Jokic, Green, Gobert and Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns look most deserving. That leaves one West frontcourt spot that could have been up for grabs.

Wiggins would’ve factored into a debate that included Lakers big Anthony Davis, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Suns center Deandre Ayton, Mavericks big Kristaps Porzingis, Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards, Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane, Clippers wing Paul George and the possibility of considering Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, Suns guard Devin Booker or Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell a forward.

Instead, Wiggins just claims his All-Star berth now.

Mostly thanks to fans.

A few other observations from the All-Star starter voting:

  • The other contested race: Eastern Conference guard next to the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan. Fans and media preferred Hawks point guard Trae Young, who got the nod. But players gave the edge to the Bulls’ Zach LaVine.
  • In the final race that at least could have presented a little drama – Western Conference guard next to the Warriors’ Stephen Curry – Grizzlies guard Ja Morant swept second place among fans, media and players.
  • What a rough year for Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Ranked sixth by fans, he received just three player votes – 26th at his position. D.J. Augustin got four player votes.
  • Though never cracking the previously released leaderboards, Lakers guard Malik Monk finished 10th in fan voting at his position. He got six player votes, for what it’s worth.
  • Players showed plenty of faith in a few of their young peers. Hornets forward Miles Bridges (ninth among fans, no media votes) ranked fourth at his position with 46 player votes. Cavaliers guard Darius Garland players (ninth among fans, two media votes) ranked fifth at his position with 45 player votes. Suns center Deandre Ayton (10th among fans, no media votes) ranked sixth at his position with 42 player votes.
  • The No. 60 pick in last year’s draft, Georgios Kalaitzakis really took Mr. Irrelevant to the extreme. Kalaitzakis, whom the Bucks waived in December, is record as having zero media votes, zero player votes and zero fan votes.

Here’s each players’ rank in all three categories (number of votes in parentheses). The ranks were added, with fans counting double, then divided by four to produce a “score” for selecting starters. Fan vote served as tiebreaker.

Eastern Conference guard

Player Team Fans Media Players Score
DeMar DeRozan CHI 1 (5,243,775) 1 (96) 1 (155) 1.00
Trae Young ATL 2 (2,771,070) 2 (54) 3 (46) 2.25
Zach LaVine CHI 3 (2,502,255) 3 (18) 2 (73) 2.75
James Harden BRK 4 (2,458,923) 4 (17) 3 (46) 3.75
LaMelo Ball CHA 5 (1,237,410) 8 (1) 6 (39) 6.00
Fred VanVleet TOR 7 (818,492) 5 (6) 7 (34) 6.50
Kyrie Irving BRK 6 (1,133,025) 9 (0) 8 (25) 7.25
Darius Garland CLE 9 (525,728) 6 (2) 5 (45) 7.25
Derrick Rose NYK 8 (594,823) 9 (0) 14 (9) 9.75
Jaylen Brown BOS 10 (443,706) 9 (0) 11 (11) 10.00
Bradley Beal WAS 12 (334,370) 9 (0) 8 (25) 10.25
Tyler Herro MIA 11 (403,865) 9 (0) 11 (11) 10.50
Jrue Holiday MIL 13 (281,013) 6 (2) 14 (9) 11.50
Kyle Lowry MIA 16 (172,242) 9 (0) 11 (11) 13.00
Seth Curry PHI 14 (214,990) 9 (0) 16 (8) 13.25
Lonzo Ball CHI 15 (184,507) 9 (0) 18 (6) 14.25
Cole Anthony ORL 19 (128,500) 9 (0) 20 (5) 16.75
Grayson Allen MIL 18 (135,253) 9 (0) 24 (2) 17.25
Terry Rozier CHA 26 (40,257) 9 (0) 10 (13) 17.75
Gary Trent Jr. TOR 20 (117,920) 9 (0) 24 (2) 18.25
Ricky Rubio CLE 21 (93,699) 9 (0) 24 (2) 18.75
Tyrese Maxey PHI 25 (45,311) 9 (0) 18 (6) 19.25
RJ Barrett NYK 23 (50,664) 9 (0) 24 (2) 19.75
Alex Caruso CHI 17 (153,395) 9 (0) 37 (1) 20.00
Ben Simmons PHI 24 (46,031) 9 (0) 24 (2) 20.25
Patty Mills BRK 22 (77,587) 9 (0) 37 (1) 22.50
Bogdan Bogdanovic ATL 30 (28,422) 9 (0) 21 (4) 22.50
Malcolm Brogdon IND 33 (23,120) 9 (0) 24 (2) 24.75
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope WAS 27 (33,926) 9 (0) 37 (1) 25.00
Isaac Okoro CLE 35 (20,025) 9 (0) 22 (3) 25.25
Caris LeVert IND 40 (15,950) 9 (0) 17 (7) 26.50
Dennis Schroder BOS 34 (21,330) 9 (0) 37 (1) 28.50
Joel Ayayi WAS 36 (19,419) 9 (0) 37 (1) 29.50
Matisse Thybulle PHI 43 (9,393) 9 (0) 24 (2) 29.75
Furkan Korkmaz PHI 44 (9,201) 9 (0) 22 (3) 29.75
Spencer Dinwiddie WAS 46 (7,927) 9 (0) 24 (2) 31.25
Joe Harris BRK 47 (6,448) 9 (0) 24 (2) 31.75
Cade Cunningham DET 28 (32,190) 9 (0) 63 (0) 32.00
Chris Duarte IND 29 (30,768) 9 (0) 63 (0) 32.50
James Bouknight CHA 42 (10,645) 9 (0) 37 (1) 32.50
Kemba Walker NYK 31 (26,776) 9 (0) 63 (0) 33.50
Collin Sexton CLE 32 (24,676) 9 (0) 63 (0) 34.00
Raul Neto WAS 45 (9,004) 9 (0) 37 (1) 34.00
Kevin Huerter ATL 48 (6,236) 9 (0) 37 (1) 35.50
Jevon Carter BRK 56 (3,354) 9 (0) 24 (2) 36.25
Marcus Smart BOS 37 (19,070) 9 (0) 63 (0) 36.50
Evan Fournier NYK 38 (17,080) 9 (0) 63 (0) 37.00
Pat Connaughton MIL 39 (16,062) 9 (0) 63 (0) 37.50
Gary Harris ORL 60 (3,150) 9 (0) 24 (2) 38.25
Goran Dragic TOR 41 (14,385) 9 (0) 63 (0) 38.50
Donte DiVincenzo MIL 54 (3,652) 9 (0) 37 (1) 38.50
Immanuel Quickley NYK 55 (3,368) 9 (0) 37 (1) 39.00
Hamidou Diallo DET 58 (3,319) 9 (0) 37 (1) 40.50
Terrence Ross ORL 59 (3,257) 9 (0) 37 (1) 41.00
Danny Green PHI 49 (5,694) 9 (0) 63 (0) 42.50
Cam Thomas BRK 62 (2,899) 9 (0) 37 (1) 42.50
Coby White CHI 62 (2,899) 9 (0) 37 (1) 42.50
Caleb Martin MIA 69 (2,248) 9 (0) 24 (2) 42.75
Bruce Brown BRK 50 (5,442) 9 (0) 63 (0) 43.00
Max Strus MIA 51 (4,407) 9 (0) 63 (0) 43.50
Victor Oladipo MIA 52 (4,339) 9 (0) 63 (0) 44.00
Lou Williams ATL 65 (2,536) 9 (0) 37 (1) 44.00
Alec Burks NYK 53 (4,001) 9 (0) 63 (0) 44.50
Ayo Dosunmu CHI 57 (3,348) 9 (0) 63 (0) 46.50
David Duke Jr. BRK 70 (2,123) 9 (0) 37 (1) 46.50
Isaac Bonga TOR 61 (2,980) 9 (0) 63 (0) 48.50
Justin Holiday IND 75 (1,503) 9 (0) 37 (1) 49.00
T.J. McConnell IND 76 (1,371) 9 (0) 37 (1) 49.50
Jalen Suggs ORL 64 (2,792) 9 (0) 63 (0) 50.00
Kevin Pangos CLE 77 (1,328) 9 (0) 37 (1) 50.00
George Hill MIL 66 (2,382) 9 (0) 63 (0) 51.00
Wesley Matthews MIL 67 (2,363) 9 (0) 63 (0) 51.50
Markelle Fultz ORL 68 (2,329) 9 (0) 63 (0) 52.00
Michael Carter-Williams ORL 81 (1,246) 9 (0) 37 (1) 52.00
Malachi Flynn TOR 83 (1,158) 9 (0) 37 (1) 53.00
Killian Hayes DET 71 (2,067) 9 (0) 63 (0) 53.50
Sharife Cooper ATL 72 (1,726) 9 (0) 63 (0) 54.00
Payton Pritchard BOS 72 (1,726) 9 (0) 63 (0) 54.00
R.J. Hampton ORL 85 (1,140) 9 (0) 37 (1) 54.00
Joe Johnson BOS 74 (1,551) 9 (0) 63 (0) 55.00
Svi Mykhailiuk TOR 78 (1,308) 9 (0) 63 (0) 57.00
Cody Martin CHA 79 (1,293) 9 (0) 63 (0) 57.50
Josh Richardson BOS 80 (1,270) 9 (0) 63 (0) 58.00
Cory Joseph DET 93 (810) 9 (0) 37 (1) 58.00
Frank Jackson DET 81 (1,246) 9 (0) 63 (0) 58.50
Aaron Holiday WAS 101 (680) 9 (0) 24 (2) 58.75
Javonte Green CHI 84 (1,153) 9 (0) 63 (0) 60.00
Rodney Hood MIL 98 (710) 9 (0) 37 (1) 60.50
Cat Barber ATL 86 (1,128) 9 (0) 63 (0) 61.00
RJ Nembhard Jr. CLE 87 (1,080) 9 (0) 63 (0) 61.50
Gabe Vincent MIA 88 (1,064) 9 (0) 63 (0) 62.00
Shake Milton PHI 89 (999) 9 (0) 63 (0) 62.50
Cassius Winston WAS 90 (966) 9 (0) 63 (0) 63.00
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot ATL 91 (911) 9 (0) 63 (0) 63.50
Romeo Langford BOS 92 (857) 9 (0) 63 (0) 64.00
Duane Washington Jr. IND 106 (548) 9 (0) 37 (1) 64.50
Jeremy Lamb IND 94 (807) 9 (0) 63 (0) 65.00
Brodric Thomas BOS 95 (787) 9 (0) 63 (0) 65.50
Quentin Grimes NYK 96 (781) 9 (0) 63 (0) 66.00
E'Twaun Moore ORL 97 (728) 9 (0) 63 (0) 66.50
Matt Thomas CHI 99 (696) 9 (0) 63 (0) 67.50
David Johnson TOR 100 (689) 9 (0) 63 (0) 68.00
Ish Smith CHA 102 (645) 9 (0) 63 (0) 69.00
Scottie Lewis CHA 103 (604) 9 (0) 63 (0) 69.50
Denzel Valentine CLE 104 (597) 9 (0) 63 (0) 70.00
Marcus Garrett MIA 105 (552) 9 (0) 63 (0) 70.50
Mac McClung CHI 107 (547) 9 (0) 63 (0) 71.50
Isaiah Joe PHI 108 (524) 9 (0) 63 (0) 72.00
Derrick Walton Jr. DET 109 (466) 9 (0) 63 (0) 72.50
Saben Lee DET 110 (464) 9 (0) 63 (0) 73.00
Devon Dotson CHI 111 (460) 9 (0) 63 (0) 73.50
Delon Wright ATL 112 (448) 9 (0) 63 (0) 74.00
Aaron Nesmith BOS 113 (438) 9 (0) 63 (0) 74.50
Miles McBride NYK 114 (400) 9 (0) 63 (0) 75.00
Tim Frazier ORL 127 (222) 9 (0) 37 (1) 75.00
Brad Wanamaker IND 115 (394) 9 (0) 63 (0) 75.50
Jaden Springer PHI 116 (360) 9 (0) 63 (0) 76.00
Tyler Johnson PHI 117 (358) 9 (0) 63 (0) 76.50
Tremont Waters TOR 118 (357) 9 (0) 63 (0) 77.00
Skylar Mays ATL 119 (305) 9 (0) 63 (0) 77.50
Cassius Stanley DET 120 (304) 9 (0) 63 (0) 78.00
Rodney McGruder DET 121 (303) 9 (0) 63 (0) 78.50
Myles Powell PHI 122 (297) 9 (0) 63 (0) 79.00
Shaquille Harrison BRK 123 (295) 9 (0) 63 (0) 79.50
Mychal Mulder ORL 124 (274) 9 (0) 63 (0) 80.00
Javonte Smart MIL 125 (250) 9 (0) 63 (0) 80.50
Matt Mooney NYK 126 (243) 9 (0) 63 (0) 81.00
Damyean Dotson NYK 128 (220) 9 (0) 63 (0) 82.00
Jordan Schakel WAS 129 (164) 9 (0) 63 (0) 82.50
Malik Ellison ATL 130 (146) 9 (0) 63 (0) 83.00
Wayne Selden NYK 131 (101) 9 (0) 63 (0) 83.50
CJ Miles BOS 132 (92) 9 (0) 63 (0) 84.00
Tyler Hall NYK 133 (80) 9 (0) 63 (0) 84.50
DeJon Jarreau IND 134 (30) 9 (0) 63 (0) 85.00

Eastern Conference frontcourt

Player Team Fans Media Players Score
Kevin Durant BRK 1 (6,789,863) 1 (98) 1 (207) 1.00
Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL 2 (6,485,720) 1 (98) 2 (183) 1.75
Joel Embiid PHI 3 (4,323,865) 1 (98) 3 (158) 2.50
Jayson Tatum BOS 4 (1,996,181) 4 (0) 6 (33) 4.50
Jarrett Allen CLE 6 (690,279) 4 (0) 5 (36) 5.25
Jimmy Butler MIA 5 (1,787,818) 4 (0) 8 (23) 5.50
Miles Bridges CHA 9 (466,225) 4 (0) 4 (46) 6.50
Bam Adebayo MIA 8 (548,279) 4 (0) 7 (24) 6.75
Pascal Siakam TOR 7 (625,189) 4 (0) 10 (20) 7.00
Nikola Vucevic CHI 12 (376,663) 4 (0) 9 (22) 9.25
LaMarcus Aldridge BRK 11 (409,023) 4 (0) 15 (9) 10.25
Domantas Sabonis IND 13 (371,278) 4 (0) 11 (17) 10.25
OG Anunoby TOR 10 (425,026) 4 (0) 22 (4) 11.50
Evan Mobley CLE 15 (283,425) 4 (0) 12 (16) 11.50
Kyle Kuzma WAS 16 (278,110) 4 (0) 15 (9) 12.75
Julius Randle NYK 19 (224,172) 4 (0) 13 (10) 13.75
Kevin Love CLE 17 (265,198) 4 (0) 22 (4) 15.00
Khris Middleton MIL 14 (339,599) 4 (0) 32 (2) 16.00
Scottie Barnes TOR 18 (224,761) 4 (0) 27 (3) 16.75
John Collins ATL 23 (138,330) 4 (0) 20 (6) 17.50
Gordon Hayward CHA 24 (132,865) 4 (0) 18 (7) 17.50
Nic Claxton BRK 28 (71,754) 4 (0) 17 (8) 19.25
Tobias Harris PHI 30 (49,835) 4 (0) 13 (10) 19.25
Kelly Oubre Jr. CHA 25 (130,856) 4 (0) 32 (2) 21.50
Myles Turner IND 32 (39,222) 4 (0) 22 (4) 22.50
Jerami Grant DET 20 (185,060) 4 (0) 54 (1) 24.50
Montrezl Harrell WAS 31 (40,360) 4 (0) 32 (2) 24.50
Blake Griffin BRK 21 (174,190) 4 (0) 54 (1) 25.00
Clint Capela ATL 22 (147,157) 4 (0) 54 (1) 25.50
Lauri Markkanen CLE 41 (26,943) 4 (0) 22 (4) 27.00
Bobby Portis MIL 26 (116,752) 4 (0) 54 (1) 27.50
Deni Avdija WAS 40 (27,695) 4 (0) 27 (3) 27.75
Andre Drummond PHI 49 (17,614) 4 (0) 21 (5) 30.75
Robert Williams III BOS 33 (38,166) 4 (0) 54 (1) 31.00
Mo Bamba ORL 44 (23,379) 4 (0) 32 (2) 31.00
DeMarcus Cousins MIL 36 (35,516) 4 (0) 54 (1) 32.50
Franz Wagner ORL 37 (34,927) 4 (0) 54 (1) 33.00
Kessler Edwards BRK 48 (17,734) 4 (0) 32 (2) 33.00
P.J. Tucker MIA 38 (28,104) 4 (0) 54 (1) 33.50
Cedi Osman CLE 39 (28,096) 4 (0) 54 (1) 34.00
Chris Boucher TOR 51 (16,153) 4 (0) 32 (2) 34.50
Precious Achiuwa TOR 27 (91,919) 4 (0) 88 (0) 36.50
Saddiq Bey DET 55 (13,552) 4 (0) 32 (2) 36.50
Derrick Jones Jr. CHI 45 (23,145) 4 (0) 54 (1) 37.00
Duncan Robinson MIA 29 (53,423) 4 (0) 88 (0) 37.50
Tacko Fall CLE 46 (21,500) 4 (0) 54 (1) 37.50
Davis Bertans WAS 58 (11,606) 4 (0) 32 (2) 38.00
Patrick Williams CHI 59 (11,179) 4 (0) 32 (2) 38.50
Mitchell Robinson NYK 61 (11,065) 4 (0) 32 (2) 39.50
Al Horford BOS 34 (37,170) 4 (0) 88 (0) 40.00
Wendell Carter Jr. ORL 65 (8,870) 4 (0) 27 (3) 40.25
Thanasis Antetokounmpo MIL 35 (36,824) 4 (0) 88 (0) 40.50
James Johnson BRK 52 (13,988) 4 (0) 54 (1) 40.50
Georges Niang PHI 64 (8,876) 4 (0) 32 (2) 41.00
Daniel Gafford WAS 69 (6,800) 4 (0) 27 (3) 42.25
Omer Yurtseven MIA 56 (13,490) 4 (0) 54 (1) 42.50
Udonis Haslem MIA 67 (8,398) 4 (0) 32 (2) 42.50
Lance Stephenson ATL 42 (25,130) 4 (0) 88 (0) 44.00
Troy Brown Jr. CHI 70 (6,578) 4 (0) 32 (2) 44.00
P.J. Washington CHA 77 (5,881) 4 (0) 18 (7) 44.00
Yuta Watanabe TOR 43 (23,896) 4 (0) 88 (0) 44.50
Day'Ron Sharpe BRK 74 (6,431) 4 (0) 32 (2) 46.00
DeAndre' Bembry BRK 47 (19,017) 4 (0) 88 (0) 46.50
Cam Reddish ATL 50 (16,338) 4 (0) 88 (0) 48.00
Mason Plumlee CHA 79 (5,259) 4 (0) 32 (2) 48.50
Obi Toppin NYK 53 (13,728) 4 (0) 88 (0) 49.50
Rui Hachimura WAS 54 (13,637) 4 (0) 88 (0) 50.00
Tony Bradley CHI 72 (6,565) 4 (0) 54 (1) 50.50
Goga Bitadze IND 86 (3,874) 4 (0) 27 (3) 50.75
Robin Lopez ORL 84 (4,572) 4 (0) 32 (2) 51.00
Danilo Gallinari ATL 57 (12,321) 4 (0) 88 (0) 51.50
De'Andre Hunter ATL 76 (6,271) 4 (0) 54 (1) 52.50
Isaiah Stewart DET 60 (11,136) 4 (0) 88 (0) 53.00
Brook Lopez MIL 62 (9,363) 4 (0) 88 (0) 54.00
James Ennis III BRK 63 (9,291) 4 (0) 88 (0) 54.50
Juancho Hernangomez BOS 92 (3,351) 4 (0) 32 (2) 55.00
Grant Williams BOS 82 (4,792) 4 (0) 54 (1) 55.50
Markieff Morris MIA 66 (8,451) 4 (0) 88 (0) 56.00
Charles Bassey PHI 83 (4,613) 4 (0) 54 (1) 56.00
Alfonzo McKinnie CHI 68 (7,431) 4 (0) 88 (0) 57.00
Taj Gibson NYK 85 (4,164) 4 (0) 54 (1) 57.00
Dewayne Dedmon MIA 96 (3,081) 4 (0) 32 (2) 57.00
T.J. Warren IND 87 (3,860) 4 (0) 54 (1) 58.00
Dalano Banton TOR 71 (6,566) 4 (0) 88 (0) 58.50
Khem Birch TOR 88 (3,802) 4 (0) 54 (1) 58.50
Moritz Wagner ORL 100 (2,885) 4 (0) 32 (2) 59.00
Justin Anderson CLE 73 (6,555) 4 (0) 88 (0) 59.50
Al-Farouq Aminu BOS 75 (6,421) 4 (0) 88 (0) 60.50
Kelly Olynyk DET 78 (5,665) 4 (0) 88 (0) 62.00
Torrey Craig IND 95 (3,230) 4 (0) 54 (1) 62.00
Ignas Brazdeikis ORL 80 (4,917) 4 (0) 88 (0) 63.00
Paul Millsap BRK 81 (4,886) 4 (0) 88 (0) 63.50
Trey Lyles DET 98 (2,976) 4 (0) 54 (1) 63.50
Luka Samanic NYK 101 (2,820) 4 (0) 54 (1) 65.00
Thomas Bryant WAS 89 (3,701) 4 (0) 88 (0) 67.50
Jordan Nwora MIL 90 (3,438) 4 (0) 88 (0) 68.00
Ed Davis CLE 91 (3,365) 4 (0) 88 (0) 68.50
Jalen McDaniels CHA 124 (1,181) 4 (0) 22 (4) 68.50
Oshae Brissett IND 93 (3,305) 4 (0) 88 (0) 69.50
Onyeka Okongwu ATL 94 (3,262) 4 (0) 88 (0) 70.00
Kai Jones CHA 123 (1,198) 4 (0) 32 (2) 70.50
Tyler Cook CHI 97 (3,042) 4 (0) 88 (0) 71.50
Paul Reed PHI 114 (1,805) 4 (0) 54 (1) 71.50
Justin Champagnie TOR 115 (1,741) 4 (0) 54 (1) 72.00
Marko Simonovic CHI 99 (2,961) 4 (0) 88 (0) 72.50
Anthony Gill WAS 117 (1,615) 4 (0) 54 (1) 73.00
Josh Jackson DET 118 (1,532) 4 (0) 54 (1) 73.50
Terry Taylor IND 102 (2,775) 4 (0) 88 (0) 74.00
Luka Garza DET 103 (2,597) 4 (0) 88 (0) 74.50
Sam Hauser BOS 120 (1,432) 4 (0) 54 (1) 74.50
D.J. Wilson TOR 104 (2,447) 4 (0) 88 (0) 75.00
Dylan Windler CLE 121 (1,371) 4 (0) 54 (1) 75.00
Dean Wade CLE 105 (2,441) 4 (0) 88 (0) 75.50
Chris Smith DET 106 (2,226) 4 (0) 88 (0) 76.00
Jonathan Isaac ORL 107 (2,134) 4 (0) 88 (0) 76.50
Bruno Fernando BOS 108 (2,077) 4 (0) 88 (0) 77.00
Arnoldas Kulboka CHA 109 (2,027) 4 (0) 88 (0) 77.50
Sandro Mamukelashvili MIL 110 (1,943) 4 (0) 88 (0) 78.00
Zylan Cheatham MIA 127 (1,132) 4 (0) 54 (1) 78.00
Gorgui Dieng ATL 111 (1,926) 4 (0) 88 (0) 78.50
Nerlens Noel NYK 112 (1,829) 4 (0) 88 (0) 79.00
Vernon Carey Jr. CHA 113 (1,818) 4 (0) 88 (0) 79.50
JT Thor CHA 131 (1,065) 4 (0) 54 (1) 80.00
Isaiah Todd WAS 143 (542) 4 (0) 32 (2) 80.50
Lamar Stevens CLE 116 (1,704) 4 (0) 88 (0) 81.00
Kevin Knox II NYK 119 (1,471) 4 (0) 88 (0) 82.50
Jericho Sims NYK 136 (912) 4 (0) 54 (1) 82.50
Corey Kispert WAS 122 (1,368) 4 (0) 88 (0) 84.00
Freddie Gillespie ORL 152 (355) 4 (0) 32 (2) 85.00
Chuma Okeke ORL 125 (1,168) 4 (0) 88 (0) 85.50
Ersan Ilyasova CHI 126 (1,139) 4 (0) 88 (0) 86.00
Solomon Hill ATL 128 (1,116) 4 (0) 88 (0) 87.00
Jamorko Pickett DET 129 (1,114) 4 (0) 88 (0) 87.50
Jalen Johnson ATL 130 (1,112) 4 (0) 88 (0) 88.00
Alize Johnson CHI 148 (446) 4 (0) 54 (1) 88.50
Isaiah Jackson IND 132 (1,047) 4 (0) 88 (0) 89.00
KZ Okpala MIA 133 (1,005) 4 (0) 88 (0) 89.50
Malcolm Hill ATL 134 (980) 4 (0) 88 (0) 90.00
Justin Jackson BOS 135 (947) 4 (0) 88 (0) 90.50
Isaiah Livers DET 137 (865) 4 (0) 88 (0) 91.50
Wenyen Gabriel BRK 138 (831) 4 (0) 88 (0) 92.00
Jabari Parker BOS 139 (801) 4 (0) 88 (0) 92.50
Danuel House Jr. NYK 140 (641) 4 (0) 88 (0) 93.00
Enes Kanter BOS 157 (0) 4 (0) 54 (1) 93.00
Semi Ojeleye MIL 141 (621) 4 (0) 88 (0) 93.50
Aaron Henry PHI 142 (613) 4 (0) 88 (0) 94.00
Kelan Martin IND 144 (508) 4 (0) 88 (0) 95.00
Cheick Diallo DET 145 (507) 4 (0) 88 (0) 95.50
Javin DeLaurier MIL 146 (499) 4 (0) 88 (0) 96.00
Nick Richards CHA 147 (449) 4 (0) 88 (0) 96.50
Luke Kornet CLE 149 (384) 4 (0) 88 (0) 97.50
Wes Iwundu ATL 150 (362) 4 (0) 88 (0) 98.00
Deividas Sirvydis DET 151 (360) 4 (0) 88 (0) 98.50
Norvel Pelle BOS 153 (354) 4 (0) 88 (0) 99.50
Trevon Scott CLE 154 (203) 4 (0) 88 (0) 100.00
Daniel Oturu TOR 155 (157) 4 (0) 88 (0) 100.50
Juwan Morgan TOR 156 (138) 4 (0) 88 (0) 101.00
Georgios Kalaitzakis MIL 157 (0) 4 (0) 88 (0) 101.50

Western Conference guard

Player Team Fans Media Players Score
Stephen Curry GSW 1 (7,659,673) 1 (98) 1 (142) 1.00
Ja Morant MEM 2 (3,571,695) 2 (67) 2 (116) 2.00
Luka Doncic DAL 3 (2,506,117) 7 (0) 4 (54) 4.25
Devin Booker PHO 5 (1,165,233) 4 (13) 3 (67) 4.25
Chris Paul PHO 7 (949,034) 3 (16) 5 (30) 5.50
Klay Thompson GSW 4 (1,710,437) 7 (0) 13 (9) 7.00
Donovan Mitchell UTA 8 (794,563) 5 (1) 9 (17) 7.50
Dejounte Murray SAS 12 (307,213) 5 (1) 6 (24) 8.75
Damian Lillard POR 9 (539,215) 7 (0) 11 (13) 9.00
Anthony Edwards MIN 11 (381,768) 7 (0) 8 (18) 9.25
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC 13 (280,184) 7 (0) 7 (20) 10.00
Malik Monk LAL 10 (403,623) 7 (0) 16 (6) 10.75
Russell Westbrook LAL 6 (1,135,015) 7 (0) 26 (3) 11.25
D'Angelo Russell MIN 16 (100,414) 7 (0) 12 (10) 12.75
Jalen Brunson DAL 18 (68,248) 7 (0) 13 (9) 14.00
Desmond Bane MEM 20 (55,870) 7 (0) 10 (16) 14.25
Nickeil Alexander-Walker NOP 21 (53,790) 7 (0) 19 (5) 17.00
Jose Alvarado NOP 24 (44,058) 7 (0) 16 (6) 17.75
Mike Conley UTA 23 (46,388) 7 (0) 19 (5) 18.00
Austin Reaves LAL 19 (59,693) 7 (0) 35 (1) 20.00
Josh Giddey OKC 30 (30,337) 7 (0) 16 (6) 20.75
De'Aaron Fox SAC 27 (39,461) 7 (0) 29 (2) 22.50
Derrick White SAS 32 (28,252) 7 (0) 19 (5) 22.50
Jordan Poole GSW 14 (221,998) 7 (0) 57 (0) 23.00
Gary Payton II GSW 25 (43,490) 7 (0) 35 (1) 23.00
Jordan Clarkson UTA 15 (103,603) 7 (0) 57 (0) 23.50
Avery Bradley LAL 17 (80,003) 7 (0) 57 (0) 24.50
Facundo Campazzo DEN 28 (37,523) 7 (0) 35 (1) 24.50
Talen Horton-Tucker LAL 29 (35,904) 7 (0) 35 (1) 25.00
Luguentz Dort OKC 38 (19,951) 7 (0) 19 (5) 25.50
Jalen Green HOU 22 (53,304) 7 (0) 57 (0) 27.00
Will Barton DEN 37 (20,450) 7 (0) 29 (2) 27.50
Reggie Jackson LAC 35 (22,408) 7 (0) 35 (1) 28.00
D.J. Augustin HOU 41 (13,122) 7 (0) 24 (4) 28.25
Tim Hardaway Jr. DAL 44 (8,538) 7 (0) 19 (5) 28.50
Norman Powell POR 26 (40,599) 7 (0) 57 (0) 29.00
Devonte' Graham NOP 47 (7,616) 7 (0) 15 (7) 29.00
Rajon Rondo LAL 31 (29,197) 7 (0) 57 (0) 31.50
Kevin Porter Jr. HOU 42 (10,264) 7 (0) 35 (1) 31.50
Josh Hart NOP 48 (7,417) 7 (0) 26 (3) 32.25
Patrick Beverley MIN 49 (7,325) 7 (0) 24 (4) 32.25
CJ McCollum POR 33 (27,650) 7 (0) 57 (0) 32.50
Dillon Brooks MEM 34 (25,312) 7 (0) 57 (0) 33.00
Buddy Hield SAC 45 (7,888) 7 (0) 35 (1) 33.00
Tyrese Haliburton SAC 46 (7,806) 7 (0) 35 (1) 33.50
Kent Bazemore LAL 36 (22,069) 7 (0) 57 (0) 34.00
Anfernee Simons POR 52 (6,043) 7 (0) 29 (2) 35.00
Monte Morris DEN 39 (15,181) 7 (0) 57 (0) 35.50
Eric Bledsoe LAC 53 (5,816) 7 (0) 29 (2) 35.50
Eric Gordon HOU 40 (14,365) 7 (0) 57 (0) 36.00
Wayne Ellington LAL 43 (10,119) 7 (0) 57 (0) 37.50
John Wall HOU 55 (5,602) 7 (0) 35 (1) 38.00
Malik Beasley MIN 63 (2,723) 7 (0) 26 (3) 39.75
Cameron Payne PHO 59 (3,424) 7 (0) 35 (1) 40.00
Brandon Boston Jr. LAC 60 (3,360) 7 (0) 35 (1) 40.50
Luke Kennard LAC 50 (6,734) 7 (0) 57 (0) 41.00
Terance Mann LAC 51 (6,320) 7 (0) 57 (0) 41.50
Damion Lee GSW 54 (5,663) 7 (0) 57 (0) 43.00
Jamal Murray DEN 56 (5,092) 7 (0) 57 (0) 44.00
Kendrick Nunn LAL 57 (4,301) 7 (0) 57 (0) 44.50
Lonnie Walker IV SAS 58 (3,770) 7 (0) 57 (0) 45.00
Justin James NOP 61 (3,313) 7 (0) 57 (0) 46.50
Bones Hyland DEN 62 (2,952) 7 (0) 57 (0) 47.00
Chris Chiozza GSW 64 (2,722) 7 (0) 57 (0) 48.00
Davion Mitchell SAC 78 (1,301) 7 (0) 29 (2) 48.00
Garrison Mathews HOU 65 (2,338) 7 (0) 57 (0) 48.50
Terence Davis SAC 66 (2,235) 7 (0) 57 (0) 49.00
Frank Ntilikina DAL 67 (2,098) 7 (0) 57 (0) 49.50
Devin Vassell SAS 68 (2,069) 7 (0) 57 (0) 50.00
Josh Green DAL 69 (1,969) 7 (0) 57 (0) 50.50
Tyus Jones MEM 80 (1,259) 7 (0) 35 (1) 50.50
Charlie Brown Jr. DAL 70 (1,802) 7 (0) 57 (0) 51.00
Bryn Forbes SAS 71 (1,767) 7 (0) 57 (0) 51.50
John Konchar MEM 72 (1,685) 7 (0) 57 (0) 52.00
Aaron Wiggins OKC 73 (1,638) 7 (0) 57 (0) 52.50
Jared Butler UTA 84 (1,150) 7 (0) 35 (1) 52.50
Josh Christopher HOU 74 (1,570) 7 (0) 57 (0) 53.00
Armoni Brooks HOU 75 (1,401) 7 (0) 57 (0) 53.50
De'Anthony Melton MEM 76 (1,314) 7 (0) 57 (0) 54.00
Keljin Blevins POR 77 (1,302) 7 (0) 57 (0) 54.50
Theo Maledon OKC 88 (1,012) 7 (0) 35 (1) 54.50
Moses Moody GSW 79 (1,293) 7 (0) 57 (0) 55.50
Landry Shamet PHO 80 (1,259) 7 (0) 57 (0) 56.00
Joshua Primo SAS 82 (1,177) 7 (0) 57 (0) 57.00
Trey Burke DAL 83 (1,166) 7 (0) 57 (0) 57.50
Tony Snell POR 95 (802) 7 (0) 35 (1) 58.00
Tomas Satoransky NOP 85 (1,126) 7 (0) 57 (0) 58.50
Reggie Bullock DAL 86 (1,052) 7 (0) 57 (0) 59.00
Vit Krejci OKC 87 (1,028) 7 (0) 57 (0) 59.50
Ben McLemore POR 89 (995) 7 (0) 57 (0) 60.50
Quinndary Weatherspoon GSW 100 (674) 7 (0) 35 (1) 60.50
Markus Howard DEN 90 (994) 7 (0) 57 (0) 61.00
Sterling Brown DAL 91 (890) 7 (0) 57 (0) 61.50
Tre Mann OKC 92 (863) 7 (0) 57 (0) 62.00
Jarrett Culver MEM 93 (832) 7 (0) 57 (0) 62.50
Tre Jones SAS 104 (588) 7 (0) 35 (1) 62.50
Didi Louzada NOP 94 (825) 7 (0) 57 (0) 63.00
Kenrich Williams OKC 105 (570) 7 (0) 35 (1) 63.00
Austin Rivers DEN 96 (798) 7 (0) 57 (0) 64.00
Ty Jerome OKC 97 (771) 7 (0) 57 (0) 64.50
Jason Preston LAC 98 (686) 7 (0) 57 (0) 65.00
Darren Collison LAL 99 (679) 7 (0) 57 (0) 65.50
Mason Jones LAL 101 (636) 7 (0) 57 (0) 66.50
P.J. Dozier DEN 102 (618) 7 (0) 57 (0) 67.00
CJ Elleby POR 103 (603) 7 (0) 57 (0) 67.50
Jeff Dowtin GSW 115 (430) 7 (0) 35 (1) 68.00
Jaylen Nowell MIN 106 (564) 7 (0) 57 (0) 69.00
Joe Wieskamp SAS 107 (553) 7 (0) 57 (0) 69.50
Keon Johnson LAC 108 (524) 7 (0) 57 (0) 70.00
McKinley Wright IV MIN 122 (331) 7 (0) 29 (2) 70.00
Theo Pinson DAL 109 (492) 7 (0) 57 (0) 70.50
Xavier Moon LAC 110 (478) 7 (0) 57 (0) 71.00
Garrett Temple NOP 111 (475) 7 (0) 57 (0) 71.50
David Nwaba HOU 112 (469) 7 (0) 57 (0) 72.00
Elfrid Payton PHO 113 (450) 7 (0) 57 (0) 72.50
Kira Lewis Jr. NOP 114 (435) 7 (0) 57 (0) 73.00
Jordan McLaughlin MIN 125 (306) 7 (0) 35 (1) 73.00
Rayjon Tucker MIN