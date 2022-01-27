Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregg Popovich is one of the best coaches of all-time. Maybe the best coach of all-time.

But we’d clown any coach for letting his team take the floor with just four players to open the fourth quarter, as the Spurs did against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

From the bench area, San Antonio forward Doug McDermott ripped off his mask and warmups then took the court after the Spurs began their offensive possession. He briefly spotted up in the corner near the bench, got picked up by a Memphis defender then cut.

Alas, it was too late. The violation had already been committed. Teams are required to have exactly five players in the game when the ball becomes live. San Antonio got a technical foul and went on to lose, 118-110.