Report: Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little likely to miss rest of season with shoulder injury

By Jan 27, 2022, 3:32 PM EST
Nassir Little in Minnesota Timberwolves v Portland Trail Blazers
Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

A silver lining to Damian Lillard‘s injury: Young Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little have seized their opportunity to step up.

But now Little is sidelined, too.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is lost valuable development time for Little, who has improved steadily through his three-year career. The 21-year-old will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason.

This also exponentially dents Portland’s postseason chances.

Lillard said he’d be more likely to return if the Trail Blazers remain in the playoff race. Portland has gone 7-6 since Lillard last went out and is clinging to play-in position at 10th in the Western Conference. But it’ll be harder to maintain that pace with Lillard, Robert Covington, Larry Nance Jr., Dennis Smith Jr., Cody Zeller and now Little banged up.

A tumble in the standings could make the Trail Blazers even more likely to trade Covington, who has already figured prominently in rumors. Dealing Covington with Little sideline would really hinder forward depth.

It’s not hard to envision Portland tanking down the stretch.

More on the Trail Blazers

Oklahoma City Thunder v Phoenix Suns
NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat remain on top as other elite teams stumble
Lillard: “I’m not in a rush” to return, could sit out rest...
Portland Trailblazers v Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum’s shooting slump continues, he’s missed last 20...