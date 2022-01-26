Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. leaves game with fractured foot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tim Hardaway Jr., a key part of the Mavericks’ offense as a floor spacer and secondary shot creator, will be out indefinitely after suffering a fractured foot against the Warriors Tuesday.

The injury occurred midway through the second quarter on a play that appeared harmless. Hardaway drove the lane, went up for a layup, but when he landed he was clearly in pain (non-contact injuries are bad news). He stayed in the game to take his free throws but then immediately left.

The team soon announced that Haraway had a Jones fracture in his left foot and will be out indefinitely.

Tim Hardaway Jr. suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on his left foot in tonight’s game at Golden State. Updates will be given when available. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 26, 2022

The fifth metatarsal is the bone that connects the little toe to the upper part of the foot.

As noted by Jeff Stotts at In Street Clothes, this is the same injury that Zion Williamson has been battling. He said the standard time missed for this injury is 10-11 weeks, which would be close to the end of the season, but Hardaway could return a couple of weeks before the playoffs start.

The nature and location of the break in fifth metatarsal fractures is key to recovery. According to my NBA injury database, the average time lost for in-season fifth metatarsal fractures is about 42 games (roughly 10 to 11 weeks). — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) January 26, 2022

Hardaway averages 14.3 points a game and takes the second most 3s a game on the Mavericks (7.3 a game, trailing only Luka Doncic). Hardaway hits 33.6% of those. Dallas’ offense is 2.7 points per 100 possessions better when Hardaway is on the court.

This likely means more run for Reggie Bullock, Josh Green, and once he gets healthy Sterling Brown. All of them, however, are a steep drop off from Hardaway.