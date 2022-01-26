Injuries keep coming in Chicago, Derrick Jones Jr. out 6-8 weeks with fractured finger

The basketball gods are apparently not done punishing the Bulls.

Add Derrick Jones Jr. to their list of players out 6-8 weeks with an injury. He was already in rehab for a bone bruise when he fractured his right index finger, which will keep him out for up to two months, the team announced.

He could be back sooner in a protective splint, the team added.

Jones, acquired as part of the three-team Lauri Markkanen trade, has played solidly for the Bulls this season, averaging 6.3 points a game on a career-best 58.2% shooting, plus grabs 3.4 rebounds in his just over 17 minutes a night.

Jones joins Lonzo Ball (knee scoped) and Alex Caruso (fractured wrist) on the sidelines until March. All three should be back and ready for the playoffs, but the Bulls seeding in the tight East could slip considerably by then.

