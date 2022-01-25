Anthony Davis returns, watch him finish alley-oop from LeBon on first play

By Jan 25, 2022, 9:25 PM EST
0 Comments

Anthony Davis is back.

After missing 17 games with a knee injury, Davis returned and announced his presence with authority, finishing a LeBron James alley-oop for two.

Through three quarters Davis moved well and made some impressive defensive plays, but also showed some expected rust and was not a dominant force. Still, the Lakers just looked better with him on the court.

The Lakers big three of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Davis had played just 10 games together before Tuesday night, and never more than three consecutive games. If the Lakers are going to fix what is wrong with them, it will come from inside the organization, and developing some chemistry together will be part of it.

Check out more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
Anthony Davis returns but it is LeBron’s 33 that powers Lakers past...
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
Lakers resigned to trying to win with, not trade, Russell Westbrook: ‘There...
2021 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
Three Things to Know: Latest NBA championship, MVP odds