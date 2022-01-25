Anthony Davis returns, watch him finish alley-oop from LeBon on first play

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anthony Davis is back.

After missing 17 games with a knee injury, Davis returned and announced his presence with authority, finishing a LeBron James alley-oop for two.

WELCOME BACK, AD 😤 pic.twitter.com/PNJ0R57rZW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2022

Through three quarters Davis moved well and made some impressive defensive plays, but also showed some expected rust and was not a dominant force. Still, the Lakers just looked better with him on the court.

The Lakers big three of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Davis had played just 10 games together before Tuesday night, and never more than three consecutive games. If the Lakers are going to fix what is wrong with them, it will come from inside the organization, and developing some chemistry together will be part of it.