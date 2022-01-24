Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes charged with 12 misdemeanors in Los Angeles

In July, Los Angeles police were called to the home of Pelicans’ center Jaxson Hayes after his girlfriend’s cousin called 911 during a domestic dispute. That incident ended with him getting in a scuffle with officers and police ultimately using a taser on Hayes to subdue and arrest him.

Six months later, Hayes has been charged with 12 misdemeanors in Los Angeles County, a story broken by TMZ.

Hayes has been charged with 12 counts … including inflicting corporal injury (domestic violence charge), destroying property, use of force, resisting a police officer, using force and violence against an LAPD member, amongst other charges.

Hayes’ arraignment is set for Feb. 15. He could face jail time if convicted on every count, although initial charges of a crime or often reduced through a plea bargaining process. Hayes also could fight the charges.

The incident was on July 28 of last year, when officers were called to Hayes’ Woodland Hills neighborhood about 3 a.m. Hayes’ girlfriend’s cousin made the call she said because Hayes’ girlfriend was sending her text messages about how Hayes had become loud and violent, and she feared for her safety. Hayes was not armed and body camera footage shows the incident started off non-confrontational, but officers would not let him back in his home while they questioned his girlfriend away from him. That sparked the confrontation. Hayes shoved one officer into a wall (that officer was hospitalized). While on the ground, one officer had his knee on Hayes’ neck for several seconds, and Hayes said, “I can’t breathe” several times. Another officer came in and said “get your knee up” and the officer complied and walked away. Hayes continued to resist and was eventually tased. He was arrested on charges that included resisting arrest.

Hayes has come off the bench this season in 33 games for the Pelicans. In the team’s last 10 games he has averaged just less than 17 minutes a game scoring 8.9 points on 71.7% shooting, plus 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.