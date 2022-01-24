Lakers: Anthony Davis probable to return vs. Nets tomorrow

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakers went 7-10, benched their highest-paid player and nearly fired their coach while Anthony Davis was sidelined with a knee injury.

A solution to some – but only some – of Los Angeles’ numerous problems is nearing.

The Lakers listed Davis as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Nets in Brooklyn.

Before getting hurt, Davis was not playing well enough. His outside shooting was subpar – an especially troubling limitation considering the floor-spacing issues Russell Westbrook brings. Davis didn’t live up to his lofty defensive standards either, either.

Davis is a star, yes. But Los Angeles needs more.

It’s far from too late for Davis to deliver. He can even make a late push as a 2022 All-Star reserve before Western Conference coaches vote. In a relatively down year for West frontcourt players, there’s an opening for at least one spot after LeBron, Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Davis can show his value by helping the Lakers win. They basically broke even when LeBron James and Davis shared the court – minutes Los Angeles should win handily. Overall, the Lakers are just 13-14 with Davis in the lineup. That all must change.

Maybe quickly for Frank Vogel to keep his job. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said there’d be no judgment on the coach until the team is fully healthy. Kendrick Nunn remains sidelined. But considering Los Angeles was reportedly on the verge of firing Vogel during Davis’ absence, Davis returning might be more than sufficient to quell any internal doubts about dropping Vogel if the Lakers’ skid persists.

Los Angeles is gaining a star, losing an excuse.