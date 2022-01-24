Joe Harris return to Nets slowed down by “little setbacks” with ankle

With Kevin Durant out with a knee sprain, the Nets could use Joe Harris back in the rotation.

He was rumored to be getting close to coming back from ankle surgery, he was a few weeks away a few weeks ago. But now, it could be a little while longer — like after the All-Star break, a similar timeline to Durant — going by comments from Steve Nash and James Harden. Via Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

“He’s had some flareups,” Steve Nash said… “I’m reluctant to talk about it because I’m not a doctor, so I don’t want to say the wrong thing. But he’s had some flareups, little setbacks here and there. But he’s continuing to stay positive and work on his rehab and try to overcome it.” James Harden had said earlier he expected to see Harris back after next month’s All-Star break. Asked if it looked like it might take that long, Nash was noncommittal.

Nash said Joe Harris is progressing. I asked if there’s been setbacks his ankle rehab: “Yeah there’s been some awareness (of it) and irritation. He’s been doing a tug-of-war between making progress and then having some irritation. It’s really a process thats been tricky.” #nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) January 23, 2022

It’s another setback for the preseason favorite out of the East, a team that can’t get its best players on the court together this season for a variety of reasons.

No Durant or Nic Claxton (hamstring) showed in a loss to the Timberwolves Sunday, a 136-125 loss to the Timberwolves where the Nets defense was dreadful. Brooklyn has gone 3-3 in their last six, and they are 4-3 on the season in games Irving has played. Durant is clearly missed.

But so is the shooting and intelligent play of Harris, who defenses can’t ignore, making it easier for the big three to attack. It just may be after the All-Star break before we get to see all of it.