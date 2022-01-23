Markkanen leaves game with sprained right ankle, could miss weeks

It looked bad when it happened.

Lauri Markkanen was trying to help defend the paint on a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a drive, he lept to try and block the shot, and he landed awkwardly and went straight to the ground. He stayed on the floor for a while before being helped back to the locker room. Markkanen did not return to the game.

While there is no official announcement yet, the Cavaliers expect Markkanen will miss time with a high ankle sprain. While recovery time on those varies somewhat, it is often six weeks before a player returns.

From Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Sources tell cleveland.com that X-rays taken on his ankle were negative. The sense is Markkanen has a high ankle sprain.

Markkanen has fit in well as part of the Cavaliers’ three 7-footers front line with Jarett Allen and rookie Evan Mobley. Markkanen averaged 13.6 points a game and has shot 34.8% from 3 this season. When those three bigs are on the court together this season, the Cavaliers have a +7.1 net rating, while lineups with just Allen and Mobley are basically even (-0.4 net rating).