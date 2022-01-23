Grayson Allen gets one-game suspension for fracturing Caruso’s wrist

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bulls’ Alex Caruso will miss 6-8 weeks following surgery to repair a fractured wrist.

The Bucks’ Grayson Allen will miss one game for the foul that caused the fracture.

The league announced a one-game suspension without pay for Allen (about $28,000), which he will serve on Jan. 26 when the Bucks travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers.

Grayson Allen draws a flagrant 2 for a HARD foul on Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/NjCJEzo7zu — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

The reaction around the league was a surprise it was just one game — except from the Bucks, who thought it was too much. Milwaukee released this statement:

“We disagree with the suspension. We support Grayson and look forward to him rejoining our team for Friday’s game vs. New York.”

The injury occurred on the flagrant foul from Grayson Allen in the third quarter Friday night. The NBA rarely gives out suspensions of more than one game for flagrant fouls. Maybe it’s time they should.