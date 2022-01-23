Grayson Allen gets one-game suspension for fracturing Caruso’s wrist

By Jan 23, 2022, 8:55 PM EST
John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
The Bulls’ Alex Caruso will miss 6-8 weeks following surgery to repair a fractured wrist.

The Bucks’ Grayson Allen will miss one game for the foul that caused the fracture.

The league announced a one-game suspension without pay for Allen (about $28,000), which he will serve on Jan. 26 when the Bucks travel to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers.

The reaction around the league was a surprise it was just one game — except from the Bucks, who thought it was too much. Milwaukee released this statement:

“We disagree with the suspension. We support Grayson and look forward to him rejoining our team for Friday’s game vs. New York.”

The injury occurred on the flagrant foul from Grayson Allen in the third quarter Friday night. The NBA rarely gives out suspensions of more than one game for flagrant fouls. Maybe it’s time they should.

