Watch Curry go from kicking-chair frustrated to first career buzzer-beater for win

The night before, the Warriors played arguably their worst game of the season in falling to the Pacers.
Things didn’t start a lot better against Houston on Friday night, and Stephen Curry was kicking-a-chair frustrated.
But he found his composure, and when it mattered most he hit a stepback that gave the Warriors the win and Curry his first buzzer-beater game-winner of his career.
Curry led the Warriors with 22 points and Jordan Poole had 20; Klay Thompson did not play on the second game of a back-to-back.
Christian Wood led the Rockets with 19 points and 15 rebounds.