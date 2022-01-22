Pacers to shut down Malcolm Brogdon for 10 days due to Achilles issue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points in the Pacers upset win against the Lakers on Wednesday, but by Thursday he sat out the second night of a back-to-back.

Brogdon will be out longer than that.

Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will be shutdown for at least 10 days to rehab his injury, according to head coach Rick Carlisle. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 23, 2022

Brogdon has been playing through Achilles pain — and missing some games — since mid-December. This is a chance for the team and Brogdon to get in front of the injury, rather than play catch-up. Brogdon averages 18.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds a game.

It leaves the Pacers without Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner (not to mention T.J. Warren, who has been out all season) going against the Suns Saturday.