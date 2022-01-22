Pacers to shut down Malcolm Brogdon for 10 days due to Achilles issue

Malcolm Brogdon scored 19 points in the Pacers upset win against the Lakers on Wednesday, but by Thursday he sat out the second night of a back-to-back.
Brogdon will be out longer than that.
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) will be shutdown for at least 10 days to rehab his injury, according to head coach Rick Carlisle.
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 23, 2022
Brogdon has been playing through Achilles pain — and missing some games — since mid-December. This is a chance for the team and Brogdon to get in front of the injury, rather than play catch-up. Brogdon averages 18.5 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds a game.
It leaves the Pacers without Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner (not to mention T.J. Warren, who has been out all season) going against the Suns Saturday.