LeBron, Curry lead NBA in jersey sales; Lakers lead in team merchandise

At age 37, not only is LeBron James having a season that puts him in the MVP conversation, but he also remains the most popular, most recognizable player in the league.

At least if you measure it by jersey sales. The NBA and NBPA released data on league jersey and merchandise sales for the first half of the season (based on NBAStore.com sales from Oct. 19 through Jan. 12) and LeBron tops the list.

Stephen Curry is second and Giannis Antetokounmpo third, none of which is surprising. Notably, Grizzlies rising star Ja Morant made the top 10 for the first time, while Trae Young at No. 8 is his highest ranking ever. New names on the list include the Knicks’ RJ Barrett (No. 14) and the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball (No. 15).

Here are the full top 15 players in jersey sales:

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

5. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

6. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

7. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

8. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

9. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

10. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

11. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

12. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

13. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

14. RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

15. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets

And the top 10 in team merchandise sales:

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Golden State Warriors

3. Milwaukee Bucks

4. Brooklyn Nets

5. Boston Celtics

6. New York Knicks

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Philadelphia 76ers

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Dallas Mavericks