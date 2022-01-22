Caruso to have surgery on wrist fractured in Allen flagrant foul, out 6-8 weeks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bulls guard Alex Caruso will be out 6-8 weeks following surgery to repair a fractured wrist, the Bulls announced Saturday.

The injury occurred on the flagrant foul from Grayson Allen in the third quarter Friday night.

Grayson Allen draws a flagrant 2 for a HARD foul on Alex Caruso pic.twitter.com/NjCJEzo7zu — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 22, 2022

After the game Caruso said his wrist was “a little banged up” and he would wait to see what it felt like in the morning. Clearly it was more than just a little banged up.

The 6-8 week timeline has him back mid-March, in time for the playoffs. Caruso is not the only Bull missing time right now, Lonzo Ball is also out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery, and Patrick Willians is out for the season with his wrist injury.

Allen was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected for the play.

“For Alex to be in the air like that, and for (Allen) to take him down like that, it could have ended (Caruso’s) career,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said postgame. “And (Allen) has a history of this. That to me was really, it was really dangerous. And I really hope the league takes a hard look at something like that because (Allen) could have really, really seriously hurt him.”