PBT Podcast: Ben Simmons trade parameters

After starting with about 30 trade targets, 76ers president Daryl Morey said he lowered his asking price for Ben Simmons and would now accept a “top-40 player who’s a great fit.”
Who cracks Philadelphia’s list?
On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia discuss which players the 76ers would trade Simmons for, which teams can trade for Simmons without including a core star, Michele Roberts spreading a rumor that a promise was made about trading Simmons and what happens after the trade deadline if Simmons isn’t dealt: