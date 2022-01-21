It’s official, DeMarcus Cousins signs 10-day contract with Nuggets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Malone and DeMarcus Cousins are together again.

Cousins played his best basketball in Sacramento under Malone, but the Kings inexplicably fired Malone and eventually moved on from Cousins. Malone eventually landed on his feet in Denver, where he helped develop Nikola Jokic and built a team that could be a contender if it could just stay healthy.

As expected, he’s pairing up again with Cousins, at least for the next 10 days.

Cousins played solidly for the Bucks this season off the bench, averaging 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game for a team in need of quality big man play with Brook Lopez out due to back surgery. Milwaukee only waived Cousins because his contract was about to be fully guaranteed and they wanted to save money.

With JaMychal Green out due to health and safety protocols, there are minutes for Cousins in Denver behind Nikola Jokick (who continues to play at an MVP level). The Nuggets run a lot of pick-and-roll with their second unit and Cousins scored efficiently as a roll man with the Bucks. Add in newly-acquired Bryn Forbes as a floor spacer and the Nuggets second unit could get a boost.