For a while, it seemed Kyrie Irving might never play in Cleveland again.

After forcing a trade from the Cavaliers in 2017, Irving returned to Cleveland for the Celtics’ season-opener that year. Boston teammate Gordon Hayward suffered a season-ending injury in a loss.

Since, Irving – between the Celtics and Nets – missed all his teams’ games in Cleveland the next three seasons. Along the way, he said returning to Cleveland meant nothing to him at all. He played twice in Cleveland last season, though without fans present.

But unable to play Brooklyn home games, Irving is suiting up wherever he can. That meant playing in the Nets’ loss in Cleveland on Monday.

It didn’t go without incident.

Video showed Irving telling Cavs fans: “Got y’all a championship and motherf***ers still ungrateful.”

NBA release:

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter of the Nets’ 114-107 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 17

We could debate whether Irving got the Cavs a championship. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Game 7 of the NBA Finals – one of the biggest shots in NBA history. But LeBron led Cleveland to that moment.

What’s indisputable: The NBA doesn’t permit its players to get caught on video calling fans “motherf***ers” at a game.