Davon Reed was so excited about Aaron Gordon‘s clutch go-ahead 3-pointer, the Nuggets reserve ran to halfcourt to celebrate with Gordon.

The problem: 1.7 seconds remained in overtime, and the Clippers hadn’t called timeout (because they were out).

Despite Reed’s technical foul and the ensuing L.A. free throw,* Gordon’s basket stood as the game-winner in Denver’s 130-128 victory Wednesday.

*Though ESPN didn’t show it, Luke Kennard made a technical free throw. The point finally appeared on the telecast scoreboard just before Reggie Jackson missed a desperation heave at the buzzer.

If teams keep celebrating prematurely, eventually one will get bit. But Gordon and the Nuggets can breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy this.

Though Reed regrettably stole the spotlight late, some of the shine should go to Nikola Jokic, who had a great game overall (49 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals, +14 in 41 minutes) and delivered an excellent pass to Gordon for the final bucket.