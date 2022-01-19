Report: Kings interested in Sabonis trade, would put Fox in deal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The buzz out of Indiana has been that they are more likely to trade Myles Turner or Caris LeVert than Domantas Sabonis, although the foot injury to Turner may change that dynamic.

The Kings have their eye on Sabonis and are willing to throw De'Aaron Fox in a trade to get him, reports Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings have stepped up their pursuit of Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis and they are including Fox in those discussions. Fox was so far off the table he wasn’t discussed when the Kings approached the Philadelphia 76ers about Ben Simmons last summer, sources with knowledge of the talks told The Bee, but now Fox is reportedly part of those conversations as well.

Sam Amick of The Athletic has reported this previously.

The Kings are involved in trade talks on multiple fronts, with Ben Simmons as their primary target. Fox, Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley III and Richaun Holmes have been mentioned in variations of that trade, but other teams are calling for those players individually (Barnes in particular).

Fox has seen his numbers dip across the board this season: scoring (20.9 points per game, down 4.3), 3-point shooting (25.3%, down from 32.2%) and in every other metric traditional and advanced. He has never developed into a halfcourt force and he hasn’t looked as dynamic and athletic as in previous seasons — he doesn’t look like a No.1 offensive option. The Pacers would need to ask themselves if that will change with better development and coach Rick Carlisle putting Fox in better situations, with better players around him.

It would be a big bet for the Pacers — Fox is in the first year of a five-year, $163 million max contract. He’s got four years after this one with an average salary higher than $32 million. Are the Pacers sure they can take his career to the next level?

Sabonis would bring needed interior scoring and an All-Star presence to the Kings, as GM Monte McNair looks for ways to improve the team and end its 16-year playoff drought. The deal makes a lot of sense for the Kings, the question is would the Pacers jump on it?