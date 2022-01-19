Pacers’ Turner out at least two weeks with stress reaction in foot

Myles Turner, who leads the NBA in blocked shots and is a much-discussed trade target, will be out for at least two weeks due to a stress reaction in his foot, the team announced Tuesday.

Turner has been “examined by multiple specialists, who have determined the injury to be a stress reaction in his left foot,” according to the official team announcement. While the Pacers said they will re-evaluate Turner in two weeks, this injury in the past has sidelined players for six weeks or more, reports Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes.

Re: Myles Turner: A stress reaction is a precursor to a stress fracture. Stopping activity & treating any underlying contributing factors can allow natural remodeling to catch up & repair the injury site. Involved bone is key w/ metatarsal fractures the most common. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) January 18, 2022

The list of other NBA players to suffer a stress reaction in one of their feet includes Thomas Bryant, Tyson Chandler, Paul Pierce, & Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Average lost time is ~20 games. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) January 18, 2022

Turner being out that long would have him sidelined past the trade deadline, which could have teams backing away from him in the trade market if they fear the injury will linger. The Mavericks have been high on Turner, with the Lakers, Knicks and others also mentioned in rumors. If nothing else, it won’t help Turner’s trade value heading into the deadline.

Turner brings rim protection, he led the league in blocks last season and is doing it again this campaign. For the season, Turner averages 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 blocks a game. He also has said he wants a more prominent role in the offense, wherever he might be traded.

Turner has one more season on his contract after this one, for $18 million. If a team trades for him, they will have the option of offering him a contract extension.